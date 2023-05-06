Indo-Pakistani ministerial meeting in frosty atmosphere | Current Asia | DW

When Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India on a rare visit on Friday, his Indian hosts gave him a frosty welcome in temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius. But Bhutto Zardari also did his part to further cool the atmosphere: In his speech in the southern state of Goa, he called on those present to refrain from “terrorism as a weapon for diplomatic scoring”.

This, in turn, prompted a reaction from his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “Pakistan’s credibility is dwindling faster than its foreign exchange reserves,” Jaishankar told journalists, referring to Pakistan’s troubled economy. Bhutto’s speech shows “the mindset of this country,” Jaishankar added.

Nuclear powers in constant dispute

The last visit by a high-ranking Pakistani diplomat to India was in 2016, and the last visit by a foreign minister was twelve years ago. Since Pakistan’s secession from India in 1947, the two nuclear powers have fought three wars, two of them over the disputed Kashmir region.

Foreign ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Goa, India (5 May 2023)

The current reason for Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India was a meeting of the regional block of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Goa.

Apple of discord cashmere

In 2019, Pakistan suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India over the Kashmir border dispute after New Delhi enforced strict security conditions in the Indian-controlled part of the Muslim-majority region. Both countries claim complete Kashmir as their own, but each governs only part of the Himalayan region.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of supporting insurgents in Indian-administered Kashmir – which Islamabad denies. The Kashmiris, who are striving for self-determination, are only supported diplomatically and morally, they say.

mom/wa (afp, rtr)