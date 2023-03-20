EDUCATION

The best integrating projects of the students of the Architecture career of the Indoamérica University were exhibited at the Riobamba Museum, demonstrating the joint work that was carried out with the City Hall and the transversal work that was carried out to improve the quality of life. of the inhabitants and of the country in general. Said files with the architectural, urban and patrimonial interventions, among other works, were donated to the Municipality.

Students exhibiting their work at the City Museum.

Architect Luis Soria, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Construction of the Universidad Indoamérica, stated that this effort was born from the integration that must exist between academia and public institutions; and added: “It is also important to applaud the work of the professors and students who, with effort, dedication and passion for the profession, managed to execute excellent proposals, worthy of emulation, demonstrating that they were not only forged as good professionals but as better human beings.”

The process. Architect Yosmel Diaz, Professor and Coordinator of the Architecture degree, commented that, within the process, the support of the Municipality was essential to establish the real needs of citizens. It was coordinated with the Mayor’s Office and the representatives of the Planning and Land Management Department, the Heritage Management Department, the Planning and Projects Department, and the Cultural Management Department. “The objective is to solve the main problems through a diagnostic process and other architectural fields, so that each of the academic levels develop their degree projects and dedicate their time and effort to develop sustainable and executable proposals, through project workshops. . The most relevant ones with the group of high-performance students were chosen”, stressed the Professor.

The urban model of the patrimonial zone of the canton was also elaborated, in the subject of “Sustainable Cities” by Professor Mg. Arch. Luis Llacas; and the territory was analyzed with a sustainability approach and through the application of urban indicators. For the study, two representatives of the GAD were present, who debated with the students about the various problems of the city. After the delivery of the final products of the training projects of the “Project Workshop”, they were reviewed and modified within the integrating chairs.

Finally, Patricio Sánchez, director of Cultural Management and Sports of the Municipality, stated that the current Riobamba Mayor’s Office promotes this type of project, promoting bonding and cohesion and social co-responsibility. “I invite you to continue to be part of the development of our city and that these proposals not only remain on the stage of participation, but that they are crystallized in society,” the public official concluded.