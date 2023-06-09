Home » Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatoa erupts
Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatoa erupts

Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatoa erupts

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted on Friday, spewing a column of ash more than three kilometers into the sky, authorities said.

The volcanic island emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century from the crater formed after the eruption of Mount Krakatoa in 1883, one of the deadliest and most destructive in history.

Anak Krakatoa, which means “Child of Krakatoa”, dumped thick ash over the strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra.

At the moment there are no reports of damage or casualties after the eruption that took place at 08:46 (01:46 GMT).

“The height of the eruption column reached 3,000 meters above the summit,” Deny Mardiono, an official at the Krakatoa monitoring station, said in a press release.

“The ash was gray to black in color, thicker towards the southwest,” he said.

He warned the public that no type of activity can be carried out within a radius of five kilometers around the volcano’s crater.

The state of Anak Krakatoa registers the second highest alert level after authorities raised it in 2022 due to a sharp increase in volcanic activity.

Its crater partially collapsed in 2018 when a huge eruption sent huge chunks out into the ocean, unleashing a tsunami that claimed more than 400 lives and injured thousands.

Indonesia, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes great volcanic and seismic activity.

It is noteworthy that this country has almost 130 active volcanoes.

