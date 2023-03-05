Home News Indoor plants that absorb moisture and prevent the appearance of mold.
Due to the constant power outages carried out by energy workers in connection with the regular attacks of the Russian tyrant on the energy structure of Ukraine, mold began to appear in the apartments of some Ukrainians.

And, as you know, increased air humidity and temperature changes contribute to the development of the fungus, writes the publication “Focus”.

However, even the attacks of Putinists cannot stand in the way, and Ukrainians can easily correct the situation with the help of plants that remove excess moisture from the air and protect against the appearance of mold.

First of all, chlorophytum. It cleans the ambient air and removes pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene. In addition, chlorophytum absorbs moisture from the air well, which prevents the appearance of mold.

Spathiphyllum (“Lily of the world“). Thanks to its spreading leaves, the flower absorbs the moisture circulating in the air and thus helps to prevent the development of mold and fungus in the house.

Boston fern — a lover of moist soil, so she will definitely like it in the bathroom. Also, the fern prefers to be under indirect sunlight.

Tillandsia. It is better to put it in a room with windows, as it needs filtered sunlight. This beauty has the peculiarity of feeding on the humidity of the surrounding air. Its leaves help trap water in the air and thus reduce the humidity level in the house.

