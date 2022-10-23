Waste and garbage scattered around Cessalto, the Ondulkart company takes the field. On Saturday morning the owners of the well-known packaging manufacturer, accompanied by employees, dedicated themselves to the collection of abandoned waste in the industrial area of ​​Cessalto.

An initiative supported and coordinated by the opitergina association “Adopt a park”: “An ecological group day, perfectly successful thanks to everyone’s commitment – commented the Oderzo group – The Ondulkart company asked for our support for the first ecological day together with their employees. Everyone has shown what can be done for their territory “getting their hands dirty” in practice, a strong message and an example that we hope will also be picked up by other companies. Great participation by the 70 volunteers, with small children in tow ».

40 condominium bags were collected in a few hours. “Cessalto is plagued by the abandonment of garbage – explained the mayor Emanuele Crosato, present at the initiative – The industrial area just outside the motorway exit penalizes the territory. The truck drivers camp out, leaving all kinds of waste. I thank Ondulkart for their commitment, I hope that other companies in the area can follow their example ».

«I also thank“ Adopt a park ”for the ideas and suggestions they gave. My hope is that with the works for the third lane the opportunity will be taken to create a greater number of rest areas for truckers and that these have all the required services. In this way the industrial area of ​​Cessalto will no longer be used as an open landfill. Being able to keep the area constantly clean would require an exorbitant expense that we cannot afford, I sincerely thank all the volunteers ».

On 29 October Crosato will participate in a garrison at the motorway toll booths in memory of all the victims of the cursed section. It was decided by the mayors of Eastern Veneto after the tragic accident in San Donà which cost the lives of 7 people. The banners of 22 municipalities listed in mourning will be present.