Tax Policy | Industrial electricity tariff for Germany (Scientific Advisory Board)

On July 20, 2023, the independent scientific advisory board at the BMF published its statement “An industrial electricity tariff for Germany?” submitted (status: July 11, 2023). Against the background of the already existing electricity price compensation, the Advisory Board advises against the introduction of an industrial electricity tariff as defined by the BMWK.

The BMF further elaborates on this, among other things:

The statement discusses the proposal of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) to introduce a medium-term bridge electricity price for energy-intensive companies and makes a critical assessment.

Against the background of the already existing electricity price compensation, the Advisory Board advises against the introduction of an industrial electricity tariff as defined by the BMWK.

The Scientific Advisory Board at the BMF works independently. Its reports and statements are to be understood as a contribution to the general discourse and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

