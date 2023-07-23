Home » Industrial electricity tariff for Germany (Scientific Advisory Board)
News

Industrial electricity tariff for Germany (Scientific Advisory Board)

by admin

Online message – Thursday 07/20/2023

Tax Policy | Industrial electricity tariff for Germany (Scientific Advisory Board)

On July 20, 2023, the independent scientific advisory board at the BMF published its statement “An industrial electricity tariff for Germany?” submitted (status: July 11, 2023). Against the background of the already existing electricity price compensation, the Advisory Board advises against the introduction of an industrial electricity tariff as defined by the BMWK.

The BMF further elaborates on this, among other things:

The statement discusses the proposal of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) to introduce a medium-term bridge electricity price for energy-intensive companies and makes a critical assessment.

Against the background of the already existing electricity price compensation, the Advisory Board advises against the introduction of an industrial electricity tariff as defined by the BMWK.

The Scientific Advisory Board at the BMF works independently. Its reports and statements are to be understood as a contribution to the general discourse and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

A notice:

The preliminary version of the opinion you can
here recall. The final – then also barrier-free – version is currently being created and will be submitted later.

Those:
BMF online
(il)

Source(s):
NWB NAAAJ-44547

See also  New revision procedures at the BFH - NWB Livefeed

You may also like

Seoul Metropolitan Government, emergency support of 600 million...

Huilense will play Copa Libertadores with Santa Fe

Seizing the Opportunities of the Greater Bay Area:...

3: 1 after 0: 1: SV Ried continues...

Casablanca is preparing to create dozens of public...

The Extreme Heatwave in Arizona Causes Unprecedented Third-Degree...

The “World of Barbie” floods trends and styles

Mexico: Ignore and rewrite reality

North Korea threatens America with a “nuclear” |...

Jhonny Rivera recounted a situation where logistics and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy