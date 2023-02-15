Home News Industrial production grew by 7.5% in 2022.
Industrial production grew by 7.5% in 2022.

Industrial production grew by 7.5% in 2022.

The industrial production index (IPI) of Colombia grew by 7.5% in 2022 compared to 2021, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) reported on Tuesday, specifying that the four industrial sectors had a positive variation.

«In the period January-December 2022 (…) the four sectors registered positive variations. The manufacturing industry presented a variation of 10.7%; the supply of electricity and gas, 4.2%; the collection, treatment and distribution of water, 1.7% and the exploitation of mines and quarries, 0.2%,” DANE detailed in a statement.

The industrial activities that grew the most were printing and copy production (32.4%), manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (31.4%), manufacturing of other types of transport equipment (26.1% ) and manufacture of clothing and transformation of wood and manufacture of wood products, with 22.9% each.

“The activity that presented a negative variation was the extraction of hard coal (coal), subtracting 0.3 percentage points from the year-to-date variation,” the agency added.

DANE also pointed out that last December the IPI grew by 0.7%.

