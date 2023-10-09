Industrial production in Germany continued its decline for the 4th month in August

0
Industrial production in Germany decreased by 0.2 percent in August, above expectations, for the fourth consecutive month due to the decline in construction and energy production. The German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced provisional data on industrial production for August. Accordingly, seasonally and calendar adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.2 percent in August compared to the previous month. Industry in markets […]
See also Raped and beaten another student of John Cabot. Trastevere in shock: "Dark and violent neighborhood"