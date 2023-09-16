Industry and Commerce down again – news

In recent months Colombia shows economic slowdown.

Real trade sales in the month of July presented a contraction of 8.2% compared to the same month of 2022.

The vehicle economy (sale of vehicles and auto parts) was the one that pushed trade downward the most, to this extent it can be seen that households continue to reduce purchases of durable goods, a situation that responds to the economic slowdown that has occurred in the last months.

It is also important to note that, while retail trade sales continue to fall, employment in the sector increases. This is mainly explained by the employees captured by the food sales sector which, being an essential sector, does not present major alterations in its sales dynamics in the month of July.

For its part, real production plummeted downward, falling 7.2% compared to July 2022. Real production falls consistently in all departments of the country. For its part, the number of jobs in the industry decreased by 1.4% in that month.

Something to highlight about the employment dynamics between industry and commerce is that the results of those employed in industry seem to respond more quickly to economic dynamics. That is why we are beginning to see a contraction in those employed in this activity. For its part, employment in commerce tends to lag behind, therefore, we still see growth in employment in that sector, but this situation should reverse in the coming months to the extent that it converges with the behavior of the industry.