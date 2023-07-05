Industry is turning its back on Germany at record speed

Energy-intensive companies have always had a hard time in Germany. So far, however, they have been able to hold their ground thanks to cheap gas from Russia. With the start of the war in Ukraine, this cheap energy became history. Now the companies are taking action and are leaving Germany.

These days it is above all the energy-intensive companies that are turning their backs on Germany and moving abroad. This trend is already clearly visible in the investments. You are weaker than ever. We should be particularly shocked that not only is money being withdrawn from Germany, but that it is also increasingly being invested abroad.

The German Economic Institute (IW) sounded the alarm at the end of June. According to his calculations, the investments made by German companies abroad were 125 billion euros higher than the investments made by foreign companies in Germany at the same time.

Three dangers for Germany as a business location

The numbers are alarming, because they are the highest net outflows ever recorded in Germany. “In the worst case, this is the beginning of deindustrialization,” wrote the German Economic Institute and named three dangers for Germany as a business location.

The negative development started even before the Corona crisis. Your delivery bottlenecks and the subsequent sharp rise in energy prices due to the war in Ukraine have only exacerbated the trend. Germany’s first problem is therefore that foreign companies have only invested 10.5 billion euros in Germany in 2022, while German companies have invested 135 billion euros abroad at the same time.

In addition to the high energy costs, the companies are burdened by the lack of skilled workers and the ever-increasing bureaucracy. “The investment conditions in Germany have recently deteriorated again due to the high energy prices and the increasing shortage of skilled workers,” warned the IW economist Christian Rusche. He complains that many problems are home-made and points to high corporate taxes, excessive bureaucracy and a dilapidated infrastructure.

