Status: 09.03.2023 9:30 p.m Industrial unions believe that electricity prices, which are high by international standards, are endangering hundreds of thousands of jobs. Workers from Peine and Georgsmarienhütte took part in the protests.

According to union information, more than 600 employees of the steelworks in Georgsmarienhütte and the Osnabrück copper processor KMW took part in the IG Metall rally in Georgsmarienhütte. A protest was also planned in Peine. An industrial electricity price is needed that “stands up to the European comparison, is internationally competitive and ensures long-term planning,” said the IG Metall, IG BAU and IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie (IGBCE) in advance. There was a risk of job cuts and site closures, particularly in energy-intensive sectors such as the steel, chemical and building materials industries.

Because: Urgently need a cheap industrial electricity price

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) also spoke at the rally in Georgsmarienhütte. “We urgently need a cheaper industrial electricity price,” he said. Germany and the EU must act quickly, said the Prime Minister on the occasion of the nationwide day of action.

Employers see the federal government as having an obligation

Employers in the metal and electrical industry reacted with incomprehension to the IG Metall demonstration in Georgsmarienhütte. “We are all on the same side on the matter, but the locations of the protests suggest that the ball is in our company’s playing field,” said Volker Schmidt, CEO of NiedersachsenMetall. None other than Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a competitive industrial electricity price during the last election campaign, according to Schmidt. The demonstrations would have been a whole lot more convincing if they had taken place in front of the Federal Chancellery, says Schmidt.

Kilowatt hours in Germany cost 40.1 cents

Michael Vassiliadis, Chairman of the IGBCE, already explained in February: “We now need a state-guaranteed industrial electricity price – at least for a certain time.” This is the only way to compensate for energy cost-related locational disadvantages compared to other regions of the world. “There are countries where they pay just 5 cents per kilowatt hour, in this country it is currently a multiple.” At the end of February, a kilowatt hour for industry in Germany cost 40.1 cents.

Habeck wants to submit a proposal for industrial electricity prices by summer 2023

The price also rose sharply on the electricity exchange. Between 2020 and 2022, the price per megawatt hour rose from an average of 30 to 235 euros, the unions said. This number sums up the problem of the industry in Germany well. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) had announced that he would submit proposals for a state-subsidized industrial electricity price in the first half of the year. The German economy has been complaining for a long time about high energy costs in international comparison. Although the state price brakes are now in place, they only dampened the increase.

How is the industrial electricity price made up?

“The German industrial electricity price including taxes is made up of various items. The item ‘procurement, grid fees and sales’ accounts for the largest share, followed by the EEG surcharge, which is used to finance the expansion of renewable energies in Germany Annual electricity consumption of 500 to 2,000 megawatt hours, the price for industrial electricity, excluding taxes, was highest in a European comparison in the Republic of Malta, Ireland and Cyprus. Germany was in twelfth place among European countries in terms of the industrial electricity price.” (Source: Federal Association of Energy Consumers via Statista) See also Tennis: Zverev reaches the semi-finals in Dubai | NDR.de - News

IG Metall warns of job cuts and closures

“The federal government must intervene to regulate the industrial electricity price,” demanded Jörg Hofmann, First Chairman of IG Metall: “Otherwise steel production, the aluminum industry and other energy-intensive sectors are in danger of disappearing from Germany sooner or later. Hundreds of thousands of jobs would be directly and indirectly affected. “

Vassiliadis: “The first step towards de-industrialization of Germany”

IGBCE Chairman Michael Vassiliadis explained that the chemical and paper industries have particularly high energy requirements. “At the same time, they are at the beginning of almost all industrial value-added processes. If they close plants and relocate production due to high electricity costs, that is the first step towards deindustrialization in Germany.”

Further information 6 Min The Dutch network operator Tennet has drawn around 1 billion euros in profit from the German electricity network over the years – and at the same time has not invested any equity in the expansion. (03/01/2023) 6 mins Factors such as high energy prices, material costs and interest rates as well as a shortage of skilled workers are putting pressure on the country’s economy. (28.12.2022) more This is due to rising energy prices and inflation. Sales in the first nine months increased by 40 percent. (11/11/2022) more