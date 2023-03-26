In general, macroeconomic policies are useful for adapting the conditions of a country’s internal markets to external circumstances. These policies are three fundamental: monetary, exchange and fiscal; and three complementary, although not less important for this: credit, commercial and labor.

Based on the above, macroeconomic policies would become a kind of gearbox for a car: adapt the driving options of the car to the terrain that must be traveled. In some cases power is sacrificed for speed and in others speed must yield to the need for more power; the latter when traveling uphill, for example, on very steep slopes or slopes.

In the current situation, the world economy needs to control inflation. Indisputable. But no less a priority: it is necessary to promote stability to the banks while establishing an economic policy that generates increases in production and results in increases in opportunities through productive employment.

One of the essential problems facing central banks today is that the restrictive monetary policy that is generally used to deal with inflation is promoting banking instability. This is recently proven with the bankruptcy of banks such as Silicon Valley and Signature. These are emblematic and specialized American banking entities.

A contractive or restrictive monetary policy usually uses an increase in interest rates, an increase in bank reserve requirements, a restriction of public credit and sales of financial derivatives -bonds, for example- in open market operations (OMAs).

This is important to take into account since a rise in interest rates by the central bank -in the US case it is the Federal Reserve- causes many bank assets to depreciate, this being a core element for the instability of certain banks that It can lead them, in extreme cases, to bankruptcy.

Precisely in this lies one of the great current challenges of central banks: fighting inflation through traditional or classic methods can generate bank imbalances, entities that are support columns of any financial system.

As he puts it The Economistthe problem would focus on the design and implementation of a macroeconomic policy in general and a monetary policy in particular that is based on having a “balance” between cushioning the general rise in prices and maintaining the confidence of economic agents in financial markets.

This has important lateral repercussions, as well as direct and immediate effects. One of them would be the employment variable. As is known, the latter depends on many factors in general, such as investor confidence in the real economy, public goods, political stability, and infrastructure. However, specifically, employment would depend on: (i) conditions of demand and development of the internal market; (ii) rate of effectiveness and/or substitution of capital – labor; and (iii) interest rate, that is, the cost of access to capital as a means of investment.

As part of the scenario in which central banks are currently moving, there are the conditions that were established in order to contain the systemic crisis of financial markets that began in September 2008, given the remembered bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. The new provisions established controls that would prevent systemic effects on the financial spheres and that would threaten the economies.

Like any model, the provisions included results, factors and conditions. As part of the latter is freedom, based on which central banks would focus on stimulating economic growth while containing inflation. This is where the unavoidable requirement of the permanent balancing act is located as a key function of those in charge of monetary and exchange rate policy.

Globally, it is considered that there are at least two approaches to central bank-derived policy when comparing, for example, Latin America and South-East Asia. In the first case, priority is given, almost exclusively, to maintaining price stability, that is, inflation control. In the case of the “Asian tigers” there is a greater willingness to sacrifice a certain increase in prices, in order to promote higher levels of growth and increases in jobs in the labor markets.

Another element to take into account in the activities of central banks is the fact that the most globalized are the financial markets. Somewhat less so are the markets for goods and services; and much less, this is more restricted, labor markets.

Facing the bankruptcies of US banks and in order to contain a possible telluric movement that is similar to the systemic crisis that began in 2008, European central banks are considering establishing guarantees for possible rescues. It is a matter of assuring savers, simultaneously, the immediate support of their assets. To this are added initiatives for the convertibility of liquid funds to bonds or shares. However, the new methods of monetary operation, in a concrete way, are yet to be defined.

Giants with feet of clay

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by the USB group has once again highlighted the difficulty of rescuing financial institutions considered “systemic” when they enter into crisis.

Credit Suisse was part of the 30 large systemic banks, also called “too big to fail” (“too big to fail”) according to the Financial Stability Council, a body created to supervise international reforms of the financial system after the bankruptcy of the US bank Lehman Brothers.

The French BNP Paribas, the Spanish Banco Santander, the British Barclays, the German Deutsche Bank and the American JPMorgan are also part of that list.

These are entities of such size and nesting that their sudden disappearance would have devastating consequences for the financial system as a whole and, eventually, on the real economy, both for households and companies.

The problem, according to Thierry Philipponnat, chief economist at the NGO Finance Watch, is that “today, all banks have become systemic,” forcing authorities to intervene at the slightest jolt.

Proof of this are the bankruptcies of regional banks in recent weeks in the United States, which required action by the public authorities to prevent panic from spreading.

Although the acquisition of Credit Suisse by the second Swiss bank, strongly encouraged by the authorities, was “probably the most obvious solution” in the short term, in the long term it raises doubts.

“Creating even bigger banks only multiplies this phenomenon of risk”, and leaders and investors know that they will be bailed out in all cases, according to Philipponnaat, who evokes a “flight forward”.

“It is not clear that it is the most effective model in the medium and long term,” agrees Véronique Riches-Flores, an economist at the Riches-Flores cabinet.

Although Credit Suisse met the solvency criteria, unlike US banks that fell off the regulatory radar because of their more modest size, Riches-Flores is skeptical of the reassuring message from the European Central Bank. She believes that any “spark can quickly create a chain reaction that no one knows how to measure or anticipate.”

*Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh/Harvard. Professor, Faculty of Administration of the Universidad del Rosario

(The content of this article is the sole responsibility of the author, so it does not commit any entity or institution).