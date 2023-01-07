Infected people reduce contact with residents at home and live with them. Physical disinfection is preferred. The city’s CDC issues disinfection tips for new crown infection.Fly into the homes of ordinary people

From tomorrow (8th), the new type of coronavirus infection will be implemented as “Class B and B Control”. According to the main route of transmission of the new crown is through respiratory droplets and close contact, it is transmitted through aerosols in a relatively closed environment, and it may also cause infection after contact with virus-contaminated items, according to the “New Coronavirus Infection Prevention and Control Plan (Tenth Edition)”, Shanghai Municipal Office of Prevention and Control Environmental Remediation and Disinfection Special Class, and Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued reminders on the disinfection of new coronavirus infection.

1. Disinfection at home for patients infected with the new crown during recovery

1. During home isolation, the infected person should stay in a well-ventilated and relatively independent room as much as possible, use a separate bathroom as much as possible, and reduce close contact with co-residents, and use a separate bathroom if conditions permit. The room is equipped with personal protective equipment and disinfection products such as thermometers, paper towels, masks, disposable gloves, disinfectants, and trash cans with lids. Avoid sharing utensils, towels, bedding and other daily necessities with people living with you.

2. Minimize direct contact between infected people and co-residents or accompanying personnel as much as possible. Both parties should wear masks when in contact, pay attention to coughing etiquette, and pay attention to hand hygiene.

3. On the basis of daily cleaning and sanitation of the living room, strengthen windows for ventilation at home, and focus on cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched parts such as dining utensils, living room countertops, door handles, light switches, and shared areas such as bathrooms and toilets. Infected people in shared areas should be disinfected in time after each use.

4. Household garbage generated by infected persons should be packed into plastic bags and placed in special trash bins. Before cleaning, spray them with disinfectant until completely wet, then tie the plastic bags tightly, and discard them together with other household garbage.

5. After the infected person turns negative, carry out a targeted and thorough disinfection of the objects used by the infected person and the surfaces of the objects they have touched. For items that are not suitable for disinfection, such as books and valuables, they can be processed by airtight storage and standing at room temperature for 7-10 days.

6. When using chemical disinfectants for disinfection, wipe (drag) and soak for disinfection at home. Use conventional household cleaning and disinfection products according to the instructions, and pay attention to the safe storage of cleaning agents and disinfectants.

2. Disinfection of public places

7. Public places and other places where people gather should strengthen daily preventive disinfection during the epidemic period of new coronavirus infection. The indoor air circulation can be maintained by continuously opening windows for ventilation. If natural ventilation conditions are not available, continuous mechanical ventilation can be carried out by exhaust fans and air-conditioning systems. Regularly clean, maintain and disinfect the air-conditioning ventilation system according to relevant requirements.

8. Public dining (drinking) utensils, shared towels, bath towels and other items should be cleaned and disinfected one by one as required. Clean first and then disinfect, the first choice is to boil, circulate steam or disinfect in a corresponding disinfection cabinet.

9. The surface of environmental objects such as elevator buttons, door handles, and faucets that the public often touches, as well as public toilets, should be cleaned and disinfected by special personnel, and the frequency of disinfection should be increased accordingly according to the number of users.

10. For hygienic appliances such as mops and rags, avoid cross-use in different areas. After use, soak them in disinfectant for disinfection, rinse them with clean water, and store them in a dry place.

11. When collecting and cleaning up garbage, after tightly wrapping plastic bags, spray and disinfect the outer surface of the garbage bags with disinfectant, and then transport them to the garbage disposal point.

12. After a staff member is infected with the new crown, the items, environment, garbage, etc. that may be polluted by him should be terminally disinfected by disinfection professionals.

3. Disinfection of key units

13. Key units such as childcare institutions, primary and secondary schools, and elderly care institutions should arrange special personnel to carry out daily preventive disinfection during the epidemic period of the new crown virus infection, and disinfection personnel should undergo standardized disinfection training.

14. Indoor places where children, students, and the elderly live, open windows regularly for ventilation every day. If natural ventilation conditions are not available, exhaust fans and air-conditioning systems can be used for continuous mechanical ventilation, and effective circulating air air disinfection machines can be used for disinfection when necessary. . Clean, maintain and disinfect the air-conditioning ventilation system on a regular basis in accordance with relevant requirements.

15. Food should be cooked thoroughly. During the processing of food, personal protection should be done, wearing masks and gloves, and strict hand hygiene. If the food stored in the refrigerator is contaminated, it should be treated as garbage; if the inner wall of the refrigerator and the outer packaging of the articles are contaminated, they should be disinfected after the temperature in the refrigerator returns to normal temperature.

16. Public dining (drinking) utensils, shared towels, bath towels and other items should be cleaned and disinfected one by one as required. Clean first and then disinfect, the first choice is to boil, circulate steam or disinfect in a corresponding disinfection cabinet.

17. For the surfaces of environmental objects such as elevator buttons, door handles, faucets, and dining tables that children, students, and the elderly often come into contact with, as well as public toilets, special personnel should be arranged to clean and disinfect them regularly.

18. For hygienic appliances such as mops and rags, avoid cross-use in different areas. After use, soak them in disinfectant for disinfection, rinse them with clean water, and store them in a dry place.

19. After the new crown infection occurs, the items, environment, garbage, etc. that may be polluted by it should be terminally disinfected by disinfection professionals.

4. Matters needing attention

20. Disinfection methods are preferred to use physical disinfection methods such as sun exposure and heat, and chemical disinfectant wiping can be used for the surface of environmental objects.

21. Disinfectants should be prepared immediately after use. Disinfectants, especially chlorine-containing disinfectants, are irritating to a certain extent. Personal protection should be paid attention to when preparing and using, and prevent splashing into eyes. At the same time, the disinfectant is corrosive to a certain extent. Pay attention to wipe it with clean water after the disinfection time is up to prevent damage to the items.

22. Disinfectants should be used alone and not mixed with other chemical components. Read the disinfection product instructions carefully before use, and use them correctly in strict accordance with the scope of use, method of use, concentration, and time specified in the instructions.

23. Disinfection should be scientific and standardized, avoid excessive disinfection, do not directly use disinfectants to spray and disinfect the human body, do not use chemical disinfectant spray to disinfect indoor air under the condition of people, and do not use alcohol to disinfect the air or large areas.

24. Disinfectants should be stored in a cool and dark place, and should not be mixed with medicines or touched by children.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang