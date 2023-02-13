Without much celebration, but with more than one lover, the infidels celebrate the lover’s day in Colombia this February 13, which originates in the United States, known as “Mistress Day” in that country, it was established as the counterpart of the day of lovers that is celebrated on February 14.

Within the framework of the month of love and the day of the lover that is celebrated on February 13 throughout the world, the online survey carried out from January 26 to February 2, 2023 among 8,415 Gleeden users, revealed data that shows the increase not only in infidelity but in open relationships, showing that Colombians are increasingly looking for free relationships, without taboos and breaking the monotony.

According to the survey conducted among 8,415 users, 59% of women and men in Colombia have more than one lover, a revealing figure if one takes into account the conservative nature of relationships in the country. In the same way, Gleeden confirms that the causes of these relationships do not vary much, and are now more evident.

One of the main causes for having a lover is monotony, as has been said in various studies revealed by the dating platform for unfaithful people, breaking the routine is what costs the most in a stable relationship, and in turn is the main cause of infidelity in the country; For more than 90% of those surveyed, getting out of the routine, increasing sexual encounters and, above all, fulfilling their sexual fantasies turns out to be a great motivator to embark on an extra-marital adventure.

However, another shocking data is the increase in open or non-monogamous relationships, since 52% of Colombians have several lovers while in a stable relationship, meaning that relationships are increasingly open and the The fact of being monogamous is being pushed aside more often.

Although 52% prefer that the relationship with lovers be maintained casually, those who maintain parallel relationships is increasing and already reaches 48% in the Colombian case. But all this turns out to be transparent and without deception, because those who are lovers know that the other person is in an established relationship, so there are no claims or expectations of breaking that relationship in the future.

The question that remains on this lover’s day is whether Colombians are willing to open up their sentimental relationships and share with their partners the desire to have a third person casually in their current relationship.