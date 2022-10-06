The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to debut on the 16th of this month, and the high-level personnel arrangements are still confusing to the outside world. (Credit: FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

[See China October 5, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to debut on the 16th of this month.high-level personnelThe arrangement is still confusing to the outside world.According to Hong Kong media analysis, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of ChinaPolitburoA meeting should have been held a few days ago, but due to theTwentySensitive matters such as personnel arrangements were kept secret by the authorities.

Meetings of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee are generally held regularly at the end of each month, and can be held at any time in case of important situations. The agenda of the meeting shall be determined by the General Secretary of the Central Committee. For example, the Politburo meeting held on August 31 determined and announced the date of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has presided over every Politburo meeting, and CCP media such as Xinhua News Agency will follow up with key reports. When there are confidential issues such as changes in high-level personnel, Xinhua News Agency usually adds a sentence at the end of the press release: “The meeting also studied other matters.”

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is customary to hold a Politburo meeting at the end of September to discuss and pass some “major matters”, and the outside world will also observe various signals released by the 20th National Congress. But so far, the relevant content of the Politburo meeting has not been reported in the newspapers.

In this regard, Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” published an analysis on October 4 that the Politburo meeting at the end of September should have been held, but the content was too sensitive because of the high-level personnel arrangements involved in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. kept secret.”

The article said that China officially announced the itinerary of President and General Secretary Xi Jinping in September, including the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on the 9th, the visit to Central Asia from the 14th to the 16th, and the laying of flower baskets at the monument on the 30th, but there is no Politburo at the end of the month. Meeting.

The eve of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, that is, the Politburo meeting at the end of September five years ago, was not announced at that time.

On September 25, 2017, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee proposed a plan for the formation of candidates for the new leadership of the Central Committee. Four days later, on September 29, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee reviewed and approved the proposed list of candidates for the new leadership of the Central Committee. . After the closing of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 24, 2017, the CCP state media disclosed the inside story of the Politburo meeting in September.

Outside analysts believe that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the political atmosphere in Zhongnanhai was unprecedentedly tense. Xi Jinping presided over the Politburo meeting to decide the change of high-level personnel, and there is a political power game. He will try his best to arrange his cronies into the Politburo, and arrange for people he trusts to control the military, the political and legal system, the propaganda field, and the anti-corruption system of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Only then can he be completely assured. However, Xi Jinping has made a series of foreign policy mistakes in recent years, especially the zero-clearing policy led by Xi, which has led to a serious economic downturn and will undoubtedly encounter strong resistance within the party. It is estimated that he will also allocate a certain quota to other factions in the Politburo.

