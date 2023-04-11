The Court of Appeal of Rome, with sentence no. 2083 of 22 March 2023established that of the infiltrations concerning the perimeter walls of the building the condominium is responsible, if such damages are caused by the dilapidation of the building. Let’s delve into the matter.

Infiltration of perimeter walls: fact and decision

The judgement of which started from the appeal brought by the condominium against the first instance sentence with which the team had been sentenced to carry out the work necessary for thewaterproofing of the perimeter walls; the infiltration of meteoric water had in fact caused damage to the plaintiff’s property.

According to the appellant condominium, the infiltration phenomenon was in no way attributable to the structure, given that the same had only manifested itself following some works carried out by a condominium consisting in the elevation of the walking surface of your open area.

The first instance judge instead believed that the infiltrations had nothing to do with this work, thus condemning exclusively the condominium.

During the appeal, the judgment did not change: following the Ctu ordered in the first instance, it was found that the raising of the walking surface had not had any deleterious effect on the perimeter walls.

According to the Court of Appeal of Rome, the court correctly based the decision on the expert’s final assessment regarding the causal derivation of the infiltrations found, exclusively by rising damp defects inherent in the construction typology of the building, dating back to the 1950s, rather than the increase in the trampling level of the garden area on private property.

This conclusion is, in fact, supported by three statements water flow tests on the new flooring, as a result of which the water was found to move away from the perimeter walls to collect in the cockpitas well as from the analogous defects of rising damp diffused in all the wall partitions of the building in contact with the ground.

Infiltration of perimeter walls: final considerations

The ruling in question correctly applied the principle according to which, in terms of compensation for damages from infiltrations deriving from the perimeter walls and occurred in a real estate unit of exclusive ownership, the relative expense must be divided among all the condominiums, according to the thousandths of ownership, including those owners of premises located on the ground floor of the building (so Cass., sentence n. . 11288 of 10 May 2018).

According to the aforementioned jurisprudence, the perimeter walls of the condominium building, while not having the function of load-bearing walls, are to be understood as in the master for the purpose of the presumption of communion referred to all’art. 1117 c.c.since they determine the volumetric consistency of the building considered as a unit, protecting it from atmospheric and thermal agents, they delimit the covered surface and outline the architectural shape of the building itself.

Therefore, the common walls of the building also include those placed in correspondence with the floors of single and exclusive ownership and in a forward or backward position with respect to the main vertical lines of the building.

From this it follows that the condominium is liable for the damage caused to the individual properties by infiltrations coming from these walls, unless it proves that they are produced by the culpable (or willful) conduct of another subject (for example, of another condominium).