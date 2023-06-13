Home » Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and wonder
Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and wonder

Infiorata in Carunchio, a cross-section of authenticity and wonder

Popular festivals in general respond to the inherent needs of human beings to give space to sociality and interiority, through joyful situations with meetings and sharing.

A cross-section of authenticity and wonder it took place on 11 June 2023, the feast of The body of the Lord, a weevil, town of Upper Vastese.

On the occasion ofInfioratathroughout the the day kicked off moments of strong aggregation and all the visitors were fascinated in watching and applauding the flower masters but, in a particular way, they were astonished because many Vasto associations gave a sign of participation and brotherhood with delicate and significant mosaics ; by painting an innovative and shining Carunchio among the flowers of its alleys and its ancient churches(tacitly transpiring an invitation to be respectful of local traditions).

Continue on NoiVastesi by Lucia Desiati (click here)

Collaboration for the photos in the gallery of Ezio Cairoli

