General strike of the CGIL on Wednesday 14 December. The Treviso CGIL thus adheres to the national mobilization and the four-hour strike at the beginning of the work shift proclaimed at the regional level for that date.

Get organised, during the first hours of the day, offices in front of Berco in Castelfranco, Smurfit Kappa in Conegliano, Electrolux in Susegana, Previmedical in Preganziol and, from 9 to 11, a sit-in in front of theCa’ Foncello hospital in Treviso.

According to the union, inflation will cost male and female workers one/two months’ salary. It is the result of the increase in the prices of essential goods for every family: food, heating, transport, etc., which will affect labor income which, in our area, is on average 21,488 euros gross. The budget maneuver does not give any response to the wage emergency.

The confirmation of the reduction of the tax wedge is absolutely insufficient compared to the net loss of wages of hundreds of thousands of citizens of our Region, especially young people and women who have wage levels far below the average: the former have an average income of 17,781 euros a year, the latter 19,520 euros. Little or nothing therefore for the world of work, for professions with an income of 85,000 euros a year, instead, a saving – thanks to the 15% Flat Tax – of 9,600 euros a year.

The Government has also backtracked on the revaluation of social security checks, deciding to subtract 3.5 billion from pensioners in 2023 and even 17 billion over the next three years. The same goes for those who are still out of work, but close to retiring. The commitment on Quota 41 was rejected, i.e. the possibility of retiring with 41 years of contributions regardless of age, and instead they approved Quota 103, which will affect just 11,340 people nationwide.

Paletti to the women’s option which is now effectively abolished. No enlargement for the Ape sociale. The audience of those who will benefit from these three institutes is, throughout Italy, 25,615 workers, a few thousand in Veneto. For all the others, the Fornero Law remains.

No answer therefore for those who carry out heavy work, for the precocious, for women, for young people. Indeed, with the reintroduction of vouchers, which provide for ridiculous contribution payments, girls and boys are condemned to a very undignified and even more precarious present and to a future as poor pensioners. The majority also approved a motion against the minimum wage. Resources are cut to health care and schools, which pay heavily for the price of inflation, resources are not allocated for public contract renewals and for public transport. And as if that weren’t enough, he is fighting against the poor with the abolition of the Citizenship Income, which will affect tens of thousands of Veneto families already in great difficulty.

The only ones to gain, with the stability law that the Meloni government has presented, are the tax evaders, to whom the tax bills have been forgiven, the cash ceiling has been increased to 5,000 euros, the possibility of refusing payment has been offered with electronic money under 60 euros.

«This wrong and unfair budget law – the leader of the Treviso CGIL Mauro Visentin echoes the CGIL Veneto – was approved by the Council of Ministers without any confrontation with the unions.

We have no alternatives to mobilization and strike to try to change, from below, a maneuver and a line of economic policy that worsen job precariousness, aggravate the wage question, fuel tax evasion, create an unacceptable inequality of treatment between employment and self-employment (supporting not poor self-employed people, but affluent professionals).

Choices that do not remedy the dramatic impoverishment of a large part of the working class, with the consequent drop in domestic demand. And businesses will also pay the price, as they will see the national market shrink. This is particularly true in Veneto and in the Marca Trevigiana, where the productive fabric cannot live on exports alone. The next few months – concludes Mauro Visentin – will be months of battles in favor of workers, pensioners and pensioners that we represent and whose rights and dignity we want to guarantee, in the awareness of what is at stake: the social stability of our communities and the future of our country”.