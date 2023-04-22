Home » Inflation at record levels – Mashriq TV
The country’s weekly inflation has reached a record 0.51 percent increase. According to data from the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which measures inflation, will end on April 19, 2023. On Saturday, the highest increase in inflation was recorded in food items. During Ramadan, inflation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially increased daily. The prices of meat, vegetables and food items have been increasing continuously. The situation of prevention of inflation and measures against it has been disappointing as before. It is not a secret that inflation started during the Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which gradually accelerated by criticizing the new government for its inexperience. Just as the responsibility of economic conditions and inflation was being imposed on them, the impression was being given that if the government was with the then opposition and today’s experienced government, then at least this kind of situation would not have to be faced. But the situation is getting worse day by day. Among the powers given to the provinces under the 18th Amendment, it is the responsibility of the provincial government to control the prices of daily necessities regardless of the political conflicts. Apart from this, there is a need to pay attention to the uninterrupted supply of necessities of life to the people. Along with the hoarding of commodities, the most serious problem of the time is the smuggling and hoarding of sugar and flour. It has not been reached, but since the last year, it is clear that the political priorities have not been focused on the public interests and the people’s priority and the solution to their problems. It is natural, how long will the administration sit on its hands and when will it take action?

