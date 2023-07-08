Inflation behavior would continue downward

ALL the analyzes and reports indicate that the course of inflation in June would continue downward, as has already been the case in recent months. Indeed, this result, which will be released tomorrow, will show that the consumer price index (CPI) will continue to decline this year.

In this sense, Bancolombia researchers maintain that “in June the CPI had a monthly variation of 0.48%. This expectation is above the forecast of analysts according to surveys carried out by Banco de la República and Bloomberg (0.37%), Citibank (0.40%), Fedesarrollo (0.38%). This difference is explained by the fact that our estimate is higher in the food category”.

Contrary to the consensus of the Banco de la República and Citibank surveys, which estimate annual food inflation in June of 14.69% and 14.52%, respectively, the most recent publication of the basic goods price monitor anticipates that inflation for this item would have been above those figures.

Perishables

The researchers consider that “this would have been the result of monthly inflation of perishables and a deflation of monthly inflation in processed goods. Specifically, we expect an increase of close to 1.5% in perishables as a result of the trend change in the price of fresh fruits, eggs, bananas, onions, tomatoes, and carrots. For their part, those accused would have shown a slight monthly decline of 0.03%.”

In turn, it was possible to show that the cities with the greatest increase in the price of food would have been Buenaventura, Ibagué and Cali. In contrast, in Tunja, Montería and Manizales we hope a slight drop has been observed.

Given this, food prices would have presented a monthly variation of 0.05%. If confirmed, annual food inflation would reach a level of 14.97%, the lowest since October 2021 and possible given the reduction in annual inflation due to producer prices, the lower prices of fertilizers globally and the reduction in rainfall , factors that have allowed a greater supply of crop products thanks to a reduction in pests and better margins.

“Now, in relation to inflation without food, we hope that the advances in the basket of regulated items and services will set the tone. In the regulated item, the monthly increase in the price of a gallon of regular gasoline (+$600) and the indexed component of the electricity, gas and water tariffs would explain the greater contribution of the basket”, the analysts maintain. Among these, the effects of the higher prices on the stock market on electricity rates and the freezing of these in Medellín for the second semester stand out. Likewise, this month there would have been new adjustments in rental rates that would be reaching historical highs of the last two decades.

The goods

In the category of goods, the slowdown trend would have continued, especially in vehicles and clothing. This would be possible due to a moderation of the impact of the indexation, the evolution of the exchange rate so far this year and low household consumption, elements that have motivated discounts.

They point out in their analysis that “if our expectations materialize, the country’s annual inflation would fall for the third time, going from 12.36% in May to 12.32% in June. Here it is necessary to remember the effect of the low base of comparison due to the celebration of the day without VAT in June of last year. In this sense, a new annual reduction would show the great favorable dynamics that prices for homes would be exhibiting. From now on, we reaffirm our expectation that inflation will end 2023 at 9%”.

The sender

On the other hand, in the minutes of the Banco de la República at the beginning of July, the directors indicate that the annual inflation of consumer prices fell in May for the second consecutive month and stood at 12.4%, led by the evolution of the food prices, whose annual inflation fell from 27.8% in December 2022 to 15.7% in May 2023.

On the contrary, there were increases in inflation for regulated items, due to increases in gasoline prices, and in inflation for services. Core inflation excluding food and regulated items remained stable at around 10.5% and, like headline inflation, remains far from the 3.0% target. The survey carried out in May showed that, in the median of the sample, the inflation expectations of economic analysts continued to decrease and stand at 6.4% and 4.0% for 12 and 24 months respectively, while for the end of 2024 stand at 5.0%.

In turn, the inflation expectations derived from the TES market and controlling for liquidity risks and inflationary premium, are located between 4.8% and 6.4% for horizons between one and five years.

Downhill

Directors noted that after stabilizing at slightly above 13% per year during the first quarter, headline inflation posted consecutive declines in April and May as a result of falling food inflation; downward adjustments in international prices for some foods and transportation costs; the revaluation of the exchange rate; and the reduction of producer price inflation, among other factors. The foregoing in the context of a moderation in the growth of domestic demand and a monetary policy interest rate that is located in contractive terrain.

At the same time, they stressed that there are forward risks in the behavior of inflation that should not be underestimated, such as the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon; the expected increases in fuel prices; and the uncertainty surrounding the international economic environment.

In these circumstances, they unanimously supported the decision to keep the intervention interest rate unchanged, and warned that the favorable conditions for initiating a relaxation of the monetary policy stance do not yet exist. In their individual interventions, the directors delved into the reasons for their decision and the call for caution in the management of monetary policy.

Directors also highlighted the reduction of close to one percentage point in total inflation between March and May. They highlighted that core inflation stopped rising and that inflation expectations fell in a context of appreciation of the peso, despite increases in gasoline prices that pushed up the regulated item of the consumer basket.

Food highs and lows

In a Bancolombia report, on the short-term trends of basic products that have a high incidence on the consumer price index (CPI), it is highlighted that, according to data from Servinformación and Sipsa, that in June the prices of most animal proteins fell from those observed in May.

The main contraction occurred in pork (-1.4%), followed by beef (-0.8%) and prepared meats (-0.5%). In contrast, poultry meat presented growth of 2.5%, being the only product in the segment with a higher advance than the previous month.

In the section of grains and cereals there were increases with respect to the previous month. The main increases occurred in rice (2.6%), wheat (2.1%), corn (1.1%), and coffee (0.7%).

In the dairy and derived products segment, cow’s butter (2.2%) led the increases, followed by milk (0.45%). While the slowdowns occurred in cheeses (-1.7%) and other milk derivatives (-0.27%).

The weather conditions index forecasts reinforce that the greatest incidence of the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon is concentrated in the fourth quarter. The indicator for the area of ​​Colombia reveals an increase expected for the second semester, being in the last quarter where a greater incidence of the phenomenon of ‘El Niño’ is expected (1.4%), but which remains in the area of ​​intensity moderate.

