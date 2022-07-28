Listen to the audio version of the article

More “expensive” food expenditure of almost 9 billion for families and the risk of losing 35 billion of European funds for agriculture. Coldiretti raised the alarm during the annual meeting in front of an audience with almost the entire government and politics in full. And it did so on the eve of the report by Istat on consumer prices in July (provisional estimate). And a message from Prime Minister Draghi who reiterated the importance of agriculture and ensured the government’s proximity to the sector and help for businesses and families.

Imports of agri-food products from abroad increased in value by almost a third

The increase in prices unleashed by the war in Ukraine will cost Italian families almost 9 billion euros in 2022 for food spending alone, due to the effect of inflation that mainly affects the weakest categories. To push the price increases and the increase in food dependence from abroad, the fact that in 2022 imports of agri-food products from abroad, from wheat for bread to corn for animal feed, increased in value by almost a third (+ 29%).

At risk 35 billion EU funds to save the fields

From Coldiretti came the appeal not to lose 35 billion of European funds for Italian agriculture in the next five years and the need to implement the measures envisaged by the NRP as soon as possible. Because “the effort to modernize and digitize Italian agriculture cannot do without the NRR”, underlined the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini.