Inflation continues its downward trend, but the El Niño phenomenon is worrying – news

Inflation continues its downward trend, but the El Niño phenomenon is worrying

Inflation continues its downward trend, but the El Niño phenomenon is worrying

Transportation, restaurants, hotels and lodging, water, electricity and gas, were the ones that generated the greatest pressure on total inflation.

The annual variation of the CPI of 11.78% confirms a clear downward trend associated with the behavior of items such as food and non-alcoholic beverages that historically tend to drop in the second part of the year. It is worth mentioning that for the second time this year the minimum of some economic analysts was in negative territory (-0.7%). However, in contrast to previous months, on this occasion the inflation result is above the average and the maximum of the analysts’ predictions.

It is expected that the trend will continue, however, it is important to point out that the El Niño phenomenon will be present in the second half of the year and may generate upward pressures in divisions such as food, or services such as water. Therefore, special attention should be paid to the behavior of these divisions in the remainder of 2023 and their contributions to the total CPI.

It is important to mention that the divisions that generated the greatest pressure on total inflation are Transportation (1.1%), Restaurants and hotels (0.7%) and Lodging, water, electricity and gas (0.6%). The lodging, water, electricity and gas division was the one with the highest contribution to the monthly CPI, with 19bp, associated with effective and imputed rent.

In the annual result there are similar results, the increase in prices is pressured by Transportation with a variation of 18.3%, followed by Restaurants and Hotels with 17.3%, goods and services for the home with 14% and miscellaneous goods and services with 13.9%. %. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are also above the national average with a variation of 13.2%, although their contribution is still important (2.5pp) it maintains its decline.

The regressive effect of inflation has been reduced, and the gap between poor and high-income households is closing more and more. However, in July 2023, both the monthly and annual results indicate that high-income households are more affected by the price increase, associated with the increase in fuel prices.

