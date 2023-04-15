* At 94%, it is the fourth highest in the world

* Chain of economic and political errors

Not long ago, Argentina was considered one of the richest nations in our region and even in the world. Moreover, in the middle of the 20th century, due to its achievements in almost all fields, it was considered a developed country. Even its capital, Buenos Aires, became at the same time a city comparable to London, New York, Paris or Madrid. Favored by the climate, its economic potential and European ancestry, some geopoliticians came to position that nation as an emerging global power.

Today many of the elderly in Argentina remember with nostalgia times when the nation’s coffers were full of foreign currency from food sales, especially meat and grains to the old continent. They were even experimenting with the possibility of having their own atomic bomb and built the first jet fighter, before the United States. Even, on the occasion of the blockade that Spain suffered in the government of Francisco Franco and the general famine in the Iberian Peninsula, the then gaucho president Juan Domingo Perón sent food to that country.

Decades ago, banks in Argentina also handled large amounts of foreign currency and could reorient the economy, based on a key to boost agriculture and industrial development. In the midst of that time, powerful labor unions and left-wing political sectors clamored for a ‘revolution’, which consisted of distributing wealth and encouraging the most powerful companies to pass into the hands of the unions and popular organizations, which indeed occurred in some cases.

It was there when Argentina’s economic decline began, forged by demagogy and the squandering of state resources. The crisis and bankruptcy of such a rich country, with a population that expected its leaders to spearhead a new drive for development and collective well-being, worsened when politicking took state entities by assault. From official instances, friendly contractors were favored, while bonuses were distributed among their partials of the gleba. When resources became scarce, almost extortionate taxes were imposed on industrialists, merchants and, in particular, agricultural exporters. Likewise, there were cases in which financially solid companies were expropriated that, when left in the hands of the workers, ended up bankrupt (…).

All of the above led to the fact that as the economy became less competitive and profitable, the large flows of currency from the banks gradually disappeared, without agricultural exports being sufficient to meet the requirements of the public and private sectors. It was hardly possible to alleviate the complicated situation when external sales were paid in strong currencies. In this difficult scenario, inflation began to enter the production system like a virus and little by little it became an endemic disease that so far this century is the main ballast that slows down the development of the country. The figures are shocking: it closed 2022 with inflation of 94.8%, the highest since 1991, the fourth in the world and the second highest in South America, after Venezuela (234%), which given the way in which the regime dictatorial destroyed the economy of the former oil power, is a separate case.

The most serious thing is that the Fernández government has not been able to control the upward escalation and, despite the announcements to the contrary by the Minister of Finance, everything indicates that inflation continued to rise in the first quarter. This means that this troubled population does not come out of the tragedy, since not only the cost of living increases, but the local currency is devalued, income and purchasing power fall, while the fiscal crisis deepens, unemployment and poverty.

Argentina’s economy survives on what it exports, balancing its losses with foreign currency, which the government plunders in part through onerous taxes and tariffs. And since the bulky external debt was contracted in dollars, sometimes it is not enough to pay the interest and amortization of the same. For this reason they have had to resort, once again, to the IMF.

Economists compare the effect of government shock measures with the situation of a delicate patient for whom medication partially alleviates some ills, but aggravates others. In fact, they anticipate that new help from the IMF will come at the last minute, with million-dollar loans that do not enter the official coffers, since they remain abroad to pay debt.

As can be seen, the outlook for Argentines is very complicated, not only because of the difficult economic moment, but also because of the rampant inflation. All this, in the middle of the final stretch of the presidential campaign, where this is the central issue and main citizen concern.