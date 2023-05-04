Inflation – Esken accuses companies of indecent behavior

Saskia Esken, SPD Chairwoman (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa)

She accused the companies of indecent behavior in view of the ongoing inflation. Esken told the Handelsblatt that the main reasons for rising prices are the war in Ukraine, energy costs and supply bottlenecks. In part, however, they have also risen because companies have increased their profit margins sharply. It is unacceptable that families have to skimp on food to make ends meet while businesses keep prices high.

Green parliamentary group leader Audretsch said that one had to be careful that some companies did not make any extra profits from the crisis through excessive price increases. What is needed is antitrust law with more bite.

The Federal Ministry of Finance stated that there was no evidence that the development of corporate profits was a significant driver of inflation.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 4th, 2023.