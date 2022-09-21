Listen to the audio version of the article

A warm autumn is taking shape in terms of the cost of living. Inflation lightens the pockets of families, affecting their purchasing power even on basic food items. The latest alarm, in chronological order, came from Eurostat: the price of bread, underlined the European Statistical Institute, has never been higher in the EU. In a note released on Monday 19 September he highlighted that in August the price increased on average in the Union by 18% compared to the same month in 2021. At the base of the rise, Eurostat explained, above all the consequences of the Russian invasion of ‘Ukraine.

Istat confirms, in August it reaches 8.4%, a top of 85

And in Italy, what is the situation? The final data from Istat confirmed that, in August, inflation in Italy reached a record rate since the end of 1985. In particular, the national consumer price index for the entire community, gross of tobacco, it recorded an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and of 8.4% on an annual basis (from + 7.9% in the previous month). The acceleration of inflation on a trend basis is mainly due on the one hand to the prices of energy goods (whose growth goes from + 42.9% in July to + 44.9%), and on the other to those of goods processed food (from + 9.5% to + 10.4%) and durable goods (from + 3.3% to + 4.2%).

Coldiretti, from wheat to loaf bread price increases more than 10 times

Inflation is therefore running. Coldiretti stressed that from wheat to bread, prices rise more than tenfold due to record increases in energy, feed and fertilizer prices triggered by the war in Ukraine and distortions within supply chains that impoverish citizens’ pockets and harm farmers. “Virtually everything has increased – is the message of the confederation – from + 14% for bread to + 12% for yogurt, from butter (+ 34%) to cured meats (+ 7%), margarine with a + 24%, followed by flour (+ 23%), rice (+ 22%) and pasta (+ 22%). But inflation does not spare either stored milk (+ 19%) or chicken meat, which has increased by 16%, and eggs (+ 15%) ».

The Codacons comparison between the prices of ten capitals

But how do the prices of basic necessities vary at a territorial level? An elaboration carried out by the Codacons took into consideration the price data on some products (bread, pasta, whole milk, aubergines, courgettes, pork and beef) provided by the Mise at the end of July, all with reference to ten regional capitals (Palermo, Cagliari, Bari , Naples, Rome, Florence, Bologna, Milan, Turin and Venice). According to Codacons, the trend has not changed substantially since the end of July. Therefore, if in Venice a kg of bread costs 5.83 euros against 2.16 in Naples, the Turinese pay more for a liter of whole milk (1.81 euros), while the lowest price is recorded in the lagoon city. (1.24 euros). And if Cagliari is in first place for the cost of pasta (2.25 euros per kg), Bologna holds the same position for beef (22.53 euros per kg).

Assoutenti: family with 2 children spends 786 euros per year on food

By focusing on food, Codacons has also placed the accent on the “very strong tensions” that are recorded in the sector, where for example seed oil has risen by 62.2% compared to August 2021, butter by 33.5% and pasta by 25.8%. According to Assoutenti, urgent action is needed to cut VAT on basic necessities, starting with food. “For months we have been denouncing how the prices of foodstuffs have reached unsustainable levels in Italy – underlined the president Furio Truzzi – an alarm also confirmed by Istat which in August recorded an inflation of +10.5 per cent for the item” food ” . This is equivalent to a higher annual expense, just for food, equal to +786 euros for a family with two children ».