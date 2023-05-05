Inflation in Colombia is falling: in April it was 12.8%

For the first time after several months, inflation began to show signs of decline, as evidenced in the CPI for April this year.

With an average of 12,8 %, Inflation fell moderately compared to the March result: 13,3 %.

Interestingly, the former Minister of Finance Jose Antonio Ocampo He had said that there was a high probability that inflation would come down.

The measures with which Petro seeks to deal with inflation

President Gustavo Petro and his government team announced the measures with which they seek to deal with inflation in Colombia and thus alleviate the pocket of citizens through various mechanisms.

Initially, from Presidency The agreement reached by the National Government with entrepreneurs and agricultural producers of the country was highlighted to curb the price increase that has been affecting the family basket. An agreement to which both Bruce Mac Master, president of the National Association of Industrialists ANDI, as well as the Society of Farmers of Colombia (SAC) headed by its president Jorge Enrique Bedoya, signed.

“Inflation for food, low-income households, and agribusiness products continues to decline. We have agreed with the employers, the @ANDI_Colombia and the @SAColombia design and implement measures to reduce food prices”. Petro explained at the time.

For his part, on this issue, the President of ANDI indicated on his Twitter account that “extraordinary situations such as increases in inflation require everyone’s efforts. We have agreed to work together to find solutions. There are macro themes and micro themes that are affecting prices and the economy, we must solve them”.

Another of the measures to deal with inflation is the announcement of one million loans promoted by the Ministry of Finance, headed by José Antonio Ocampo, which was very well received by the country’s private banks represented by the president of Asobancaria, Jonathan Malagon. As they explained, with this seeks to benefit Colombians who do not have access to formal financing and incidentally impact the so-called ‘drop by drop’.

It is about the credit inclusion strategy of the popular economy ‘CREO, a credit to meet us’, which aims to meet the financing needs of low-scale production units, traditionally neglected, throughout the country.

In addition to this, President Gustavo Petro has highlighted the reduction in interest rates. A trend that, in addition to the Banco de la República, has joined other banks in the private sector.

Said benefit applies to five lines of credit: Small Producer, which went from an Annual Effective Rate (EA) of 19.98% in November 2022 to 15.63% in March 2023; Rural Woman, from 17.90% in November 2022 to 15.31% in March 2023; Rural Youth, from 19.60% in November 2022 to 15.42% in March 2023; Agrolisto, from 18.99% in November 2022 to 15.53% and Crédito Verde, from 18.89% in November 2022 to 15.37% in March 2023.