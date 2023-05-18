Home » Inflation in El Salvador drops to 5.4% in April
Inflation in El Salvador drops to 5.4% in April

The interannual rate of inflation in El Salvador moderated to 5.4% in April of this year 2023, and was placed as the lowest rate since September 2021.

According to the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), the “annual growth” rate of the consumer price index, which is the indicator used to measure inflation, is 1.11 points lower than the 6.55% registered in April 2022. .

Likewise, the BCR forecasts that the Salvadoran economy will grow between 2% and 3% in 2023, thanks to the dynamism of domestic demand. In 2022, El Salvador registered a growth of 2.6%.



