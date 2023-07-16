Inflation is here to stay

Central banks have a tendency to lie, said well-known Swiss financial expert Marc Faber in a recent interview, answering the question of why central banks are currently among the largest gold buyers in the world and why the amount of gold stored in central bank vaults is at a new record .

Marc Faber then made it clear that a return to stable conditions is only possible if a painful correction is made. However, Marc Faber currently does not see the willingness to undergo this bloodletting.

This opens the door to a further increase in inflation, because inflation occurs when the state spends more money than it takes in from taxes at the same time. The inflationary trend is exacerbated when the central banks constantly expand the money supply at the same time. Exactly this inflation-promoting mixture has been present in recent years.

The hole in the German pension fund is filled with money out of nowhere

It will also be decisive in the years to come. To expect otherwise would mean that there will be a very powerful and very painful incision. A look at the German pension insurance system shows why. The system is already heavily in deficit because there are too many pension recipients and too few contributors.

If the state weren’t keeping this pay-as-you-go system alive year after year with billions in contributions, it would have collapsed long ago. Because one would either have to cut pensions sharply or burden the contributors excessively. Even a mixture of both variants would not be a long-term solution.

Therefore, the question of pension insurance will not work in the long term without state subsidies. But how does the state intend to finance these grants? In principle, he can do this in two ways: Either more taxes and duties are levied, or the financing is provided by expanding the money supply, i.e. by printing money.

Politicians will probably opt for the second solution because its negative effects will not be felt as quickly as those of higher taxes and levies. However, the continued high devaluation of money is then also part of the system, because this newly printed money is not matched by any economic output, so that all the money out of nowhere will ultimately only cause prices to rise sharply.

