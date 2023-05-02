Inflation is too high!Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly raises interest rates by 1 yard

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) unexpectedly raised the cash rate by 1 yard to 3.85% on the 2nd (Tuesday), saying that inflation in the country is “still too high”, suggesting that interest rates may be raised again in the future.

This result was beyond market expectations. Most economists believe that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at 3.6% at this meeting. Affected by this, the Australian dollar strengthened 0.6% to 0.6677 against one US dollar after hearing the news. Australian shares were dragged down by financial stocks fell 0.7%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia stated in a statement that “despite recent data showing good news about the decline in inflation, the central bank expects that it may take years for inflation to return to the top of the target range; inflation is expected to reach about 4.5% in 2023 and fall to 3% by mid-2025.” %.”

The central bank mentioned that “inflation returning to the target range” is still the top priority at present, setting the stage for further interest rate hikes in the future.

The post Inflation is too high! Australia’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 1 yard appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

