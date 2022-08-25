Listen to the audio version of the article

Immediately after the high bills and the risk of energy rationing is one of the themes that dominate the electoral campaign. After all, pensions are notoriously a sort of permanent construction site. But now he also has to deal with a dangerous intersection of deadlines, including the September 25th appointment for early elections, set just six days before October 1st. Date on which pensioners with checks not exceeding 2,692 euros gross will see the extraordinary revaluation of 2% appear on the slip, provided for by the Aid bis decree also for the following two months and including the thirteenth. This is a “mini-down payment” of the adjustment, expected in January 2023, of the treatments to inflation 2022, which is continuing unabated and which risks undermining the already suffering social security balance.

And again in January, in the absence of emergency measures, the return to the Fornero law in full version would be triggered for retirement requirements due to the conclusion at the end of December of the annual Quota 102 experience. The parties are promising various forms of flexibility on the way out, but time is running out and available resources are scarce. With the result of making something more than a simple ghost the so-called staircase between the 64 years of the minimum age threshold of Quota 102 and the 67 years of the requirement for old age treatment.

Meanwhile, in November when the new government is expected to start operating, all retirees will benefit from last year’s 0.2% revaluation adjustment, as 2021 inflation was 1.9% instead of 1.9%. 1.7% provisionally liquidated by INPS. All checks will therefore become slightly heavier, including the over 5 million which are under one thousand euros per month. A minimum limit, the latter, which, according to many political forces, should be guaranteed to all retirees. But this operation would cost, depending on the gradualness, from 10 to 30 billion.

The undermining of inflation on retirement accounts

The State General Accounting Office in recent weeks has estimated the increase in pension expenditure for next year at + 0.7% of GDP. Growth fueled mainly by the rush of inflation. Which continues to rise and which could force the Ministry of Economy as early as September to update this forecast upwards. In any case, the next government with the budget law, which due to the early elections will have to be defined in a hurry and will arrive almost in extremis to avoid the provisional exercise, will have to recover at least 6 to 8 billion to ensure full January indexing of treatments. A non-negligible dowry that will be added to the resources already allocated with the Aid bis decree to bring forward a 2% revaluation to October.

The advance of the revaluations in October

As foreseen by the Aid bis decree, in October pensioners with checks currently not exceeding € 2,692 gross per month will receive an extraordinary revaluation of 2% valid for the monthly payments of October, November and December (including the thirteenth), in the form of a substantial advance the adjustment of the treatments to the inflation trend in 2022 scheduled for January. The actual increase in the amount for pensions of between € 2,000 and € 2,692 should range between € 40 and € 50. Again as a result of the Aid Decree bis, in November all pensioners will benefit from the adjustment of the revaluation of 0.2% in 2021, given that last year the definitive inflation was higher (1.9%) than that guaranteed with the adjustments last January (1.7%).