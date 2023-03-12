Inflation weighs on Gap and forces him to revise the guidance downwards. The stars and stripes group, we read on Business of Fashionsaid it expects sales for the current fiscal year to be lower than estimates outlined by Wall Streetwhich expected an increase of 1.64 percent.

In this regard, the company reports a slowdown in demand from consumers who would have seen their purchasing power reduced due to galloping inflation. In response, the stock on the stock market suffered a 7% drop, and also this morning it lost more than three percentage points on the NYSE list.

Meanwhile, he still remembers the US newspaper, the Federal Reserve is ready to raise interest rates more than budgeted in an attempt to curb the increases, but consumers, especially those in the lower-middle income bracket, have become more cautious about spending and have cut back on non-essential items, such as precisely clothing and accessories.

At the same time, a slowdown in the boom known for casual wear contributes to not rewarding Gap, which in the meantime has also announced the departure of the president and CEO of its portfolio brand Athlete, Mary Beth Laughton, starting Thursday. To weigh on the group, also the recent divorce from Yeezy Of Kanye Westwhich had been a strong revenue growth driver for the company for more than two years.