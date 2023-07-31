Home » Inflation won’t rear its head again soon, factors of potential upside only in the long term By FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. Inflation won’t rear its head any time soon, factors for upside potential only in the longer term

Vontobel analyzes the probability of a second wave of inflation in a study by Stefan Eppenberger, Head Multi Asset Strategy, and Michaela Huber, Cross Analyst, who underline the importance of the time factor

Inflation is receding, but can markets and investors have smooth sailing or should they fear rough waters? The answer depends on your time horizon. In the short term, base effects fading may lead to an increase but in the medium term, in the second half of 2023 and probably beyond, it can be expected to continue declining and not expected to pick up significantly, in line with the scenario economic basis for 2023. In the longer term however, developments such as increasing de-globalization or the so-called “green-flation” offer upside potential. Investors therefore need not necessarily assume that inflation will return to the levels of recent decades.

THE COMPARISON WITH THE GREAT INFLATION OF THE 70’S

These are the conclusions of a study by Vontobel edited by Stefan EppenbergerHead Multi Asset Strategy, e Michael Huber, Cross Analyst, who analyzes the probability of a second wave of inflation, who underlines the importance for investors to have a checklist given the different time horizons. For this purpose, Vontobel experts compare the inflation phenomena of the 1970s by analyzing the contributing factors, such as the collapse of the dollar or the Arab oil embargo. In conclusion, underlining precisely how the time horizon is decisive. Historically, inflation comes and goes in waves, as was particularly evident between 1965 and 1982…

