Inflationary Shadows | The New Century

While it is true that inflation has shown a slight but sustained downward trend in the last three months, government claims that the rise in the cost of living is “under control” are hasty and ignore the shadows that are looming in this second semester.

According to the latest DANE report, the price of the main products, goods and services grew 6.15% between January and June, 0.94% less than what was reported in the same period of the previous year. However, annualized inflation stands at 12.3%, still well above the 9.67% registered in mid-2022.

While the Ministry of Finance predicts that, if this route continues, the Consumer Price Index could close at 9.5% by December, both the Banco de la República and economic study centers and other analysts consider that it is too early to claim victory in the crusade against inflation, which although it has been a global phenomenon in the last year, it cannot be ignored that there are some countries where the curve has fallen more sharply than in others.

When explaining days ago why it kept its reference interest rate at 13.25%, the Issuer’s board of directors stressed that the cost of living has fallen in recent months and that in this context the most important thing is the decrease in prices food, which went from annual inflation of 27.8% last December to 15.7% in recent May. However, the Bank’s leadership also warned that there were increases in inflation for several regulated products, goods and services, especially due to increases in gasoline and public households.

Although the Bank highlights that inflation expectations, according to economic analysts, continued to decrease and stand at 6.4% for a year from now and 5% at the end of 2024, it is clear that reframing the 3% annual goal it’s still a long way off. Similarly, the impact of the slowdown in production, the moderation in demand, the reduction in oil prices, a climate of marked global economic uncertainty, interest rates that are still high as well as the appreciation of the Colombian peso must be taken into account. , which at the beginning of this month was already at 13% so far this year but which deepened even more in the last two weeks, to such an extent that the currency traded below 4,000 pesos yesterday.

For the same reason, for this second semester, the Issuer warns of risks regarding the behavior of inflation “that should not be underestimated.” He specifically cites the effect of the El Niño weather phenomenon (especially on the harvest cycle and food prices), its consequence on public utility rates, increases in gasoline, less dynamism in credit, and the persistence of an uncertain global scenario. Moreover, the Bank is clear in noting that, although the decrease in the cost of living in Colombia should be highlighted, it continues at an excessively high level, which contrasts with what is observed in advanced countries and in comparable economies in Latin America, in which this indicator has been reduced more substantially.

For some analysts and study centers it is clear that there are other internal and exogenous elements that could exert greater pressure on inflation. Among the former, they cite the revaluation of the peso and its effect on imports and exports. As for the latter, they warn about the Chinese economic slowdown, the evolution of US production or Russia’s decision this week to break the agreement with Ukraine for the export of cereals and agro-inputs, in the middle of the war. The validity of this pact helped to reduce food prices globally by 23% in the last year, after the worldwide spike in prices in the first months of the armed conflict.

As can be seen, pointing out that inflation is under control is a risky conclusion. It is undeniable that there is a slow but steady decline, which is a start of relief for millions of families who have had to drastically tighten their belts in the last year. However, the shortage of many basic items in the family basket persists and the purchasing power of households continues to be greatly affected. If the early warnings already mentioned for this second semester are added to this, it is understood that the cost of living is a first level threat that should not be underestimated.

