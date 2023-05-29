Influencer in China dies live after meeting challenge

Concern in China over the death of an influencer that was totally recorded when he accepted a challenge from a follower. In the Douyin network they witnessed the tragic event while the influencer completed the risky challenge.

Recently, the practice of participating in challenges while broadcasting live on various social networks has become a trend among so-called “Influencers”. Chinese content creator Wang, also known online as Brother Three Thousand or “Brother Three Thousand,” who had 44,000 followers on that Chinese platform, is one of the most recent victims.

OVERDOSE

Influencer drinks 7 bottles of the best-selling distillate in the world and dies after live

Called “Brother Three Thousand”, the 34-year-old held “battles” where the punishment for losers was drinking. Understand what is known so far — Marciano Brito ☆ 🚩☆🚩☆🚩 (@MarcianoBrito13) May 24, 2023

This 34-year-old man was participating in one of the challenges posed by one of his followers, who was trying to consume as much alcohol as possible. For this challenge, the influencer used the well-known Chinese alcoholic beverage Bajiu. This drink, which contains up to 60% alcohol, was consumed by the content creator, who was able to drink a maximum of 7 bottles of the potent drink at one time.

The subject began to feel bad a short time later, and in the middle of the transmission he expressed it to his followers. He finally broke down in front of everyone. Medical records indicate that he passed away after collapsing in an ethylic coma as a result of the poisoning, contrary to some local media reports. The industry was aware of the tragic news, which it categorizes as a deadly challenge and with the minimum objective of gaining more views and likes, regardless of the risk to life that this may represent.

The main characteristic of these challenges is that when they are carried out in public, most of them can annoy, alarm or be dangerous for the same influencer and for others. The challenges that these people tend to carry out the most are practical jokes or outlandish behavior.

It may interest you: School in Paraguay teaches its students to cook, wash and iron

Other options that content creators frequently use for their platforms include challenges, blogs, travel videos, and collaborations with other influencers. Although the events occurred on May 16, the death of this influencer continues to generate discussion in the community of content producers about morality and the dangers associated with carrying out challenges of this nature.

Fans of the influencer are in mourning, and many of them express the need for people, influencers or not, to be aware of the serious consequences that these potentially fatal actions can have.