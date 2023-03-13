On March 6, 2023, the pediatric outpatient clinic of Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University was overcrowded. (Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) The epidemic in China has not subsided, and influenza A has broken out on a large scale. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of patients with influenza A has increased nearly 60 times within 28 days, and the current Shenzhen influenza has risen to “medium risk”. Some mainland medical experts said that people who have recently been infected with the new crown have a higher probability of getting influenza A.

According to comprehensive land media reports on March 13, the report released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the 11th showed that the positive rate of influenza virus was on the rise in the past 4 weeks. In the 28 days from February 5 to March 5, the positive rate of influenza virus increased from 0.7% surged to 41.6%, a nearly 60-fold increase.

The number of influenza cases reported by sentinel hospitals in Shenzhen has increased for a week in a row. According to the results of comprehensive disease risk forecasting in Shenzhen, the current risk level of influenza in Shenzhen is “medium”.

Shenzhen informed that it has entered the active period of influenza, requiring schools, childcare institutions, elderly care institutions and other units to do a good job in prevention and control to reduce the risk of cluster outbreaks as much as possible.

In addition to Shenzhen, the number of fever clinics in hospitals in various places has also increased rapidly, and the medical system is overloaded.

A large number of videos show that on March 11, Shenyang Medical University Hospital in Liaoning Province had beds lined up in the corridor; Tianjin Children’s Hospital has been queuing up every day for the past few days; Zhenping County People’s Hospital in Nanyang, Henan Province is also crowded with patients, mostly children.

The Shanghai Children’s Hospital was also overcrowded, and infected children continued to have high fevers; a hospital in Changchun was so full that it stopped registering at 8:30 in the morning; in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, patients with fever called the waiting room.

Netease said on the 12th that the highest daily increase in fever patients in hospitals across the country was as high as 481,000, and it continued to rise. There are still many fever patients who did not go to the hospital for treatment, and the real number of fever patients may be even higher.

Many netizens questioned whether this wave of menacing influenza A is a mutant strain of the new crown.

On March 13, Tian Geng, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University, told “Red Star News” that 70% to 80% of the current symptoms are flu patients.

Tian Geng said that the symptoms of the new crown and influenza A after infection are relatively similar, such as fever and cough; secondly, both viruses are mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets; and both viruses can cause pneumonia, and have similar imaging symptoms. Performance.

How to judge the infection of influenza A or new crown? Tian Geng said that if a fever patient who has recently been infected with the new crown, the probability of contracting influenza A will be higher. “However, the most important thing is to pass the nucleic acid or antigen detection of influenza and new crown to confirm.”

According to Qian Juan, a doctor attending the fever clinic of a community service center in Huangpu District, Shanghai, when encountering a patient with fever, the doctor will ask him some epidemiological history, contact history, and related symptoms.

Qian Juan said that if a patient with fever has been in contact with a patient with influenza A or if many people around him have similar symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat, they may be infected with influenza A.

The symptoms of influenza A are usually systemic symptoms. In addition to fever, cough, sore throat, and runny nose, it is often accompanied by symptoms such as headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain.

Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that people who have been infected with the new crown do not have a protective effect against influenza. If symptoms such as runny nose, fever, and headache occur, if you do not seek medical treatment in time, it may develop into pneumonia or severe illness.

Recently, there have been “Fluor A” patients in Zhejiang, Henan, Xi’an, Qingdao and many other places with large white lungs, and even fatal cases. The outside world doubts that the current epidemic may still be the new crown virus.

During the two sessions of the CCP, Shanghai medical expert Zhang Wenhong admitted in an interview as a member of the CPPCC that the next wave of epidemics may still come. However, he also said that since the virus has been downgraded to “Class B and B control”, it will be collectively classified as a fever clinic.

Responsible editor: Fang Ming#