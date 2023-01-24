In the heart of Aguazul, a street inhabitant, in front of several passers-by, murdered a street vendor, who allegedly claimed him for the theft of some items he had for sale.

The victim of this incident, identified as José Alexander Reyes Guarín, received a stab wound to his left leg, which directly affected the femoral vein, an injury that caused severe bleeding that ended his life.

For its part, the community, upon seeing the violent act, called on the authorities to capture the aforementioned murderer Eder Gilberto Ríos Henao, who was made available to the authorities for his respective prosecution for the crime of homicide.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

