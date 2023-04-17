Informal vendor was murdered north of Guayaquil

A man was murdered on the afternoon of this Monday, April 17, at the exit of the bus stop. Metrovía located at kilometer 5.5 of the road to Daule, in the north of Guayaquil.

Witnesses indicated that two subjects arrived and shot the citizen, who was engaged in informal sales outside that stop.

Police personnel came to the point and began the pursuit of two suspects. They managed to capture them later, on that same avenue.

While Criminalistics agents and Dinased They also arrived to carry out the expertise in this new case of assassination and the removal of the corpse.

#ATMinforma | The stop is temporarily closed #Metrovia Hills of Mapasingue, by procedure of @PoliciaEcuador. The other stops on Trunk 3 operate normally. #ATM Regulates vehicular circulation on the site. Photo: #CCITT pic.twitter.com/Kz5uetHpjO — ATM TRANSIT (@ATM_Transito) April 17, 2023

Uniformed of the Transit and Mobility Agency (ATM) and the Police closed a lane on the road to Daule to carry out these tests.

system users Metrovía and witnesses to the fact were frightened by this armed attack at the exit of the passengers from that stop.

Uniforms keep that area cordoned off for greater security.