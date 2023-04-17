Home » Informal vendor was murdered north of Guayaquil
News

Informal vendor was murdered north of Guayaquil

by admin
Informal vendor was murdered north of Guayaquil
Uniformed managed to arrest two suspects in the attack.

A man was murdered on the afternoon of this Monday, April 17, at the exit of the bus stop. Metrovía located at kilometer 5.5 of the road to Daule, in the north of Guayaquil.

Witnesses indicated that two subjects arrived and shot the citizen, who was engaged in informal sales outside that stop.

Police personnel came to the point and began the pursuit of two suspects. They managed to capture them later, on that same avenue.

While Criminalistics agents and Dinased They also arrived to carry out the expertise in this new case of assassination and the removal of the corpse.

Uniformed of the Transit and Mobility Agency (ATM) and the Police closed a lane on the road to Daule to carry out these tests.

system users Metrovía and witnesses to the fact were frightened by this armed attack at the exit of the passengers from that stop.

Uniforms keep that area cordoned off for greater security.

See also  Turi business owners on alert for extortionists

You may also like

In short: High interest rates for saving with...

US Senator Defends President Bukele Against Biden’s Criticism

Do you want to participate in the XXI...

Stone Age genetic heritage affects our chances of...

The Spanish Church “confesses its sin”

Approved multipurpose cadastre for Yopal – news

13-year-old in mortal danger after an accident in...

Environment forecasts more rains in the coming hours...

Army delivered radios to the community near Nevado...

Shark lost on the beach in Mallorca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy