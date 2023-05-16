Informal vendors favored by impeachment

Regarding the massive call of people that took place outside and around the National Assemblyfacing the impeachment trial against the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lassomerchants also arrived to supply drinks, flags, chewing gum, cigarettes and food.

Jorge Moreira arrived at 07:00, to the park the little treein the north center of Quito. From sangolqui he loaded in a suitcase with almost 100 trumpets, very characteristic elements of protests, demonstrations or soccer matches.

By 11:00 he had already sold 50 of these, at two dollars each. The clientele was concentrated in this park and in the surroundings of the National Assemblyfocus of attention on the morning of Tuesday, May 16.

For Moreira, the impeachment was a good pretext to earn good money, in relation to previous days where it is more difficult for him to get rid of his articles. Despite this, he also claims to know what is at stake behind the walls of the legislative building.

“The day was good for work, but I do worry about the situation in the country. I keep the hope that this improves, for the good of all and not just a few. Assembly members need to let the president work. It would be good for them to go home to get rid of so much trouble, ”he added.

Vendors offer everything from chewing gum to flags.

Further north, on the motherland avenueit is Isabella Aimacana, vendor of artisan snacks. Arrived at 11:30, from nunsin the center of the capital.

In his hands he held a plastic basket where he carried 25 large bags with fried potatoes, cassava, salt and sweet chifles. In 30 minutes she recounted that he got rid of two packages. Each costs one dollar.

“I knew that there was this and I said that I would go out and look for luck. Even something has to be sold. I don’t know much about what happens in there, but the only thing I know is that they ask that they let us live in peace and work,” said the woman.

How they, in other corners of the sidewalk, in the middle of the parks that are in the area or wandering among the crowd, other food vendors like potatoes with leather, fried leather with toast, potatoes with chicken, iced drinks, coconut juice.

Meanwhile, inside the Assembly the trial continues its course and the expectation of the culmination of this political event intensifies among the citizens.