Home News Informal vendors from Neiva will be relocated to Los Mártires park
News

Informal vendors from Neiva will be relocated to Los Mártires park

by admin
Informal vendors from Neiva will be relocated to Los Mártires park

Some informal vendors will have a space in Los Mártires Park to carry out their activities.

The Neiva Public Space Directorate recently indicated that some informal vendors will be able to carry out their functions without problems in Los Mártires park.

The authorities explained the importance of these meetings that seek to dignify informal vendors and give the city another look.

“Our main objective is the recovery of public space, but with dignity, since we seek the dignity of the human being. The idea is to relocate these informal vendors in the Los Mártires Park roundabout, which generates economic reactivation and the recovery of the park,” they added.

They have already advanced in the characterization of 8 informal vendors, seeking to relocate them to Los Mártires Park so that they continue working without any type of inconvenience.

See also  Corpse found in Taipana, next to the body a bunch of keys: they are from the quarters of Oreste Manera

You may also like

More education for fewer road accidents

Prosecutor’s Office and Comptroller’s Office put their eye...

Turkey to accept Russian assistance after strong earthquakes

Army deactivated explosives installed by the ELN in...

Foreign Ministry opens service channels for Colombians in...

Ana del Castillo revealed how many surgeries she...

36 people captured among other achievements generated the...

Shock plan to face the educational crisis

what’s going on?Three “Tigers” who were born in...

A young man died after falling into the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy