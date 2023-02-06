Some informal vendors will have a space in Los Mártires Park to carry out their activities.

The Neiva Public Space Directorate recently indicated that some informal vendors will be able to carry out their functions without problems in Los Mártires park.

The authorities explained the importance of these meetings that seek to dignify informal vendors and give the city another look.

“Our main objective is the recovery of public space, but with dignity, since we seek the dignity of the human being. The idea is to relocate these informal vendors in the Los Mártires Park roundabout, which generates economic reactivation and the recovery of the park,” they added.

They have already advanced in the characterization of 8 informal vendors, seeking to relocate them to Los Mártires Park so that they continue working without any type of inconvenience.