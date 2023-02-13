Despite the positive outlook that is expected for avocado producers in the department, Diario Del Huila learned that some exporters are violating their obligations. Apparently some productive crops from plots that do not meet the total requirements appear as if they were fruits produced on other farms that do meet the expensive requirements. This could lead to sanctions and bans.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Colombian avocado exports have registered an annual growth between 15% and 50% from 2015 to September 2022, adding a total of USD FOB 725.8 million and 366,582.1 net tons.

During the first nine months of 2022, Hass avocado exports registered a 9% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, reaching a value of USD FOB 142.6 million. For its part, the weight of external sales in this time range totaled 75,900.4 net tons, presenting an increase of 9%, compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Although these figures project a positive outlook in the long term, there are several situations that afflict them.

According to the monthly records of exports, a strong trend of high levels is evident in the first months of the year, particularly in the January-April period. The Netherlands was the main destination country for the Hass avocado, with a share of 42.7% of the total exported so far this year, followed by the United States with 26.2% and the United Kingdom with 9.6%.

Agronomist Carlos Felipe Sierra said that last year the department finished with around 2,800 hectares planted with Hass avocado. Of this total, 60% is distributed in Isnos, Pitalito, San Agustín and Palestina, while the remaining 40% in Santa María, Algeciras, Iquira, Gigante, Garzón and La Plata. This shows a slight stability.

Thus, he explained that the most recent results of the trend in the European market have a slope to maintain an increase in the demand for fruit in that market and that is encouraging because it indicates that good demand for avocados will be maintained in the future in the context global.

However, “this does not mean that some local difficulties that have to do with the complex international regulatory requirements do not have to be overcome so that the fruit can easily reach these types of markets.”

Difficulty in formality and associativity

Although these figures project a positive outlook in the long term, there are several situations that afflict them, including climate variation, labor shortages, death of trees due to long-term soil conditions with levels of moisture saturation, increased inputs, little State attention and multiple compliance requirements.

Knotted to this, there is difficulty in formalization and associativity, which has prevented in a certain way from reaching more tangible goals. This situation develops with many drawbacks since the producers hand in hand with Asohofrucol have a fairly diverse group, however, there is no visible head in this area.

“We believe we have about 18 producer organizations in the region. Some are the initiative of the producers, but most have been determined by Asohofrucol itself as one of the goals they have to formalize producers and create producer organizations. This with the aim of developing the processes of accompaniment and technical assistance that they carry out from the union entity. However, there is nothing that governs the processes at the department level,” he said.

Those needs that drive to have results favor, of course, the organization of producers in the various groups scattered in the department that would be without specific leadership, which has producers in uncertainty.

In addition, this difficulty has generated a lack of interest from many citizens in formalizing it because beyond seeing concrete results, they have to invest time without receiving any reward. That is to say, they stop doing tasks of their own particular interest because they are trying to achieve collective growth and that makes that union difficult.

There are shadows that apparently have not been legal.

What about local commerce?

Faced with this, the agronomist established his position indicating that, as national producers, they must have a position that seeks to be in accordance with the demands of the global market, in such a way that, given the circumstance of internal prices, they can easily enter a market external no problem.

“It should be a permanent attitude of all Colombians to contribute to improve financial dynamics with the inflow of resources from other markets generated by various countries with work processes and profitability.”

This is how in the department of Huila, “if we were not able to export various products, the dynamics would be very different. Although we should try to increase the consumption of this fruit in the local market, that should not be our intention, especially when we Colombians have a greater tendency to consume green-skinned avocados,” added the expert.

No labor of any kind

However, the issue of labor continues to be a difficulty for the development of agricultural production processes in the department. Obviously, this hinders the production dynamics since there is not much supply and the labor potential is not very prone to work in this productive line.

The same thing happens with qualified and specialized labor, especially in this process of implementing the export registry, globality and operational work plans, “since there are many deficiencies and weaknesses, there is not enough supply and that makes Sometimes it is more complex for the farmer to carry out this work. The issue is getting more complicated because those who manage to get the paperwork have given up keeping it in force because it is very difficult given that every three months the producers must make reports and if not, they lose the record,” he said.

Informality and its severity

As this Editorial House learned, some exporters are being in violation of their obligations, therefore, some productive crops from land that do not meet the total requirements appear as if they were fruits produced on other farms that do meet the expensive requirements. This is how many farmers manage to sell their products, feigning complete formality.

“They do that among friends and obviously they are internal businesses. It is an informality insofar as the obligations that exist to be able to export are not being complied with and that is very serious because where from an external market they become aware of this situation, we would end up with a sanction and a blockade of the export processes because That would be evidence that we would be failing to comply, which is a high risk for them,” a source told Diario Del Huila.

Variation of prices.

Finally, for Martin Fonseca Hernández, producer of Hass avocado, the concern continues because they do not have the support of any entity. “Institutional support continues to be lacking. This associativity process is needed and the motivation that can be done from government agencies is important. The business is viable for export, but not for the national market, since other types of varieties are consumed in Colombia.”

In addition, he asserted that “the support of the entities is very little and almost zero, since they are interested in supporting the producers, but there is a lack of organization among them. If the state entities pay attention to other products, I am sure that the avocado will be one of the great economic lines that the community enjoys”.