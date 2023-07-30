Ingenio Risaralda 45 years sweetening with energy and heart of cane

The largest agro-industrial complex in the production of sugar in the department celebrates

decades of achievements and objectives met, hand in hand with its collaborators.

With a qualified human talent, this recognized and important business figure has

achieved results with a positive deployment thanks to its direction and strategy

of sustainability. The Risaralda Sugar Mill also produces bioethanol, organic fertilizers and

renewable electrical energy. Its operation is present in three departments (Valle del

Cauca, Risaralda and Caldas), covering 17 municipalities and 22 communities.

After obstacles, they have taken firm steps thanks to development projects in research,

compliance with quality and biosafety requirements that have made it worthy of

different recognitions of the regional and national order.

In an exclusive interview with El Diario, Dr. Felipe Gaviria, General Manager, at the end of the

celebration in tribute to the 45 years, which counted the participation of almost 1200 people,

between families, workers, municipal and departmental authorities and directors of the

organization emotionally expressed: “we had an event such as the Ingenuity, quite

close, not only with our collaborators, but also with the community and contractors; happened

something very very nice, because it started to rain hard, and we settled in a tent

side, but despite the rain, we continue to celebrate 45 years and that is the identity

of the Ingenuity the union and the happiness that was above the difficulties. So it’s a

very nice message and it fills me with a lot of emotion, despite the difficulty, everything went well

for the people”.

When asked what the company’s achievements have been, without hesitation her heart

and thought travels to the love he feels for people, he highlights: “I would like to frame on

All the impact we have on the communities is very positive. and what we

we generate in these municipalities, are opportunities and not just the opportunity of an offer

formal, consistent and stable employment. But also the chains that we

we managed to make the same operation of the mill. There is a very important number and it is that in these seven municipalities in these three departments, the formality of the Mill in its

economic and productive chain is more than 90 billion pesos, it means

that these in formal invoices are not only the responsibility of the mill, but of its

allied companies, their contractors, we generate an economic dynamic”.

The Manager, surprisingly, is welcomed with great affection by the attending public,

Some of them come from corregimientos and veredas; receiving in his hands

acknowledgments turned into handwritten billboards decorated with flowers,

hearts and balloons painted by the hands of these communities, this was not part of the

protocol, but the precious value at this moment was reflected in the moved looks of the

most emotional moment of the night.

The objective will always be for the communities to feel the Risaralda Sugar Mill and its

cane suppliers closer, working hand in hand with the different administrations

so that their actions have a sustainable impact over time.

“We are transmitting that and that we have been doing, a transfer of this

productive and economic linkage with our values. in programs

executed in recent years, with a highly aligned board of directors, in social issues

and environmental, we have developed some very important sustainability strategies in the environmental issue, with investments of over 55,000 million pesos” he says

Gaviria.

pillars

The social strategy of this company is based on four pillars: Investment

Social, Local development, Relations with communities and Attention to PQR. they with

corazón de cana work with energy and responsibility based on human talent

qualified, to achieve results that generate value through sustainable use

sugar cane and its derivatives.

They see themselves as a company with world-class practices, recognized in the

sugarcane derivatives market for its sustainable development, innovation and

productive capacity that responds to the individual and changing needs of the client.

All of the Company’s activities have as their ultimate goal: To Endure, Generate Value, Grow and Promote Sustainable Development.

“The birth of the Risaralda mill stems from a dream in the 60s, from a dream of a

the most thriving region, a region of opportunities, so it’s been 45 years of struggle

very large, a company that has become stronger, dynamic, efficient and that what it wants is

generate pride in the communities where we are” notes the interviewee.

social strategy

Contributing to social, economic and environmental development without compromising the

natural resources, the leader of the convent organization assures: “We help

production chains, we have 43 rural enterprises, which we are

supporting, as well as in education in these seven municipalities, training the

teachers, supporting students, providing the infrastructure, we have a strategy

consolidated, very institutional, very close to the communities, to the administration of the

mayors and councils. The region can be very happy to have a mill that is

turning 45 and that is generating all these opportunities for people”.

Mill Collaborators

An excellent entity, an expert with extensive experience in the market,

synonymous with guarantee for customers, led by Dr. Felipe highlights that his

Collaborators are identified by closeness, ethics and innovation, values ​​that are within the organization and that we try to communicate and highlight all the time. Being close to people, doing each procedure ethically is very important, it is its fundamental pillar.

They develop the ability to evolve permanently.” And that work that we come

Making innovation, having the best processes, incorporating technology, being the best in what we do, every day seeking to be a world-class company, is essential”

says the businessman.

Reflection

“Who was that first person who broke the first meter of land to plant a

cane? Who was that first person who laid the first brick? What broke a piece

of land to build a road to get to the mill? us today

We represent those first people who dreamed of having a company in Risaralda de

this size, it fills me with great emotion to tell them that we are going to do more than they

they dreamed at that moment” concludes the person in charge.

