Íngrit Valencia, gold in San Salvador, dreams of another Olympic medal

The Colombian puncher was already bronze in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The Colombian Íngrit Valencia, winner of the gold in women’s boxing (50 kilograms) at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and Santo Domingo, takes her medal from her backpack, the third in these events, and shows it with pride and equanimity .

Her victory over the Guatemalan Aylin Jamez last Wednesday was by unanimous decision (5-0), but her main fight had already been won years before by knockout.

The country she grew up in — with the disapproving, misogyny-motivated looks as she put on her gloves — is no longer the same.

«That stigma (machismo in the sport of fists) is gone. Women’s boxing is respected in Colombia. They respect us the same as men (and we have) the same support, the medals are worth the same, “she says in an interview with EFE.

That perception was won based on quality shots that stunned those who doubted her.

His jump to the international ring was not overnight. His personal story, even told as part of a miniseries on coffeehouse television, also helps explain his hunger to write his name in books.

Born 34 years ago in a rural village in the municipality of Morales (Cauca), in the bosom of a humble peasant family, Valencia discovered the power of her fists when she defended herself against the thugs who bothered her because of her origins after moving to the 13 to the city of Cali.

She experienced first-hand the raw violence and the sound of bullets in the peripheral neighborhood of El Retiro, in the Agua Blanca district, where her mother lived.

It was in this adverse scenario that he discovered the power of sport to get ahead: “Boxing has been the best for me, it has changed my life in general, both sporting and personally, I owe everything to boxing.”

Not only was she satisfied with becoming the first Colombian boxer to represent her country in an Olympic Games, she did it in Rio 2016 and later in Tokyo 2021, but she returned home with the bronze medal to Ibagué, capital of the department of Tolima , located 200 kilometers east of Bogotá.

From there everything has gone up. Her name began to echo in every corner of her country and the stigma ended up fading away.

«(The bad perception) is a page that has already turned thanks to the work we have been doing. Let’s hope that this is not lost (…) we must take advantage of it, “he stressed to EFE.

The boxer never ceases to be surprised by the number of new talents that her land is producing in women’s boxing. She is a very different image than the one she lived in when she first put on the gloves and fought men in the absence of women in the gym.

«Your heart swells to see a girl tell you: ‘I want to be like you, I want to become a medalist like you».

In fact, in these Central American and Caribbean Games, the Colombian delegation won three golds in boxing. One of them was achieved by a very young Angie Valdez, 22 years old and current runner-up in the world in the 60 kg category.

That is why Valencia is aware of the weight that its history has had.

«For me it is an honor to be the pioneer of women’s boxing (…) Today it is not just me, we are six athletes (in the delegation) and we hope to qualify for the Olympics. Behind us are many more athletes », she remarks.

With a year to go until Paris 2024, Valencia has already taken the first step in the cycle to fight again for what was denied him in Tokyo and would further enhance his figure: a second Olympic medal.

EFE

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

