Inhabitants lifted the blockade on the Fundación – Bosconia road

After more than eight hours, the inhabitants of the corregimiento of Santa Rosa de Lima lifted the blockade of the road that connects the municipality of Fundación, Magdalena, with Bosconia, Cesar.

Major Julián Rodríguez, sectional chief of Transit and Transportation of the Magdalena Police Department, indicated that the community intended to continue the blockade on Wednesday morning, but decided to enter into dialogue with government authorities.

“They were asking that they fix the tertiary road, second that they put an asphalt layer on that road and that they fix the school in the corregimiento, but since they had already promised and had never gone, that’s why they made the blockade ”Rodriguez said.

The Magdalena Governor’s Office and the Municipal Mayor’s Office entered into conversations with the inhabitants to make some commitments. But, regarding the roads that require repairs, the conversations or efforts would have to be made with officials of the National Government.

The obstruction of the highway had generated a congestion of the vehicular fluid because it affected the entire Troncal de Oriente, used to communicate with several municipalities in the center of Cesar and another part of the Caribbean coast.

For this reason, all day Tuesday the inter-municipal buses, private, public service and cargo vehicles had to park on the side of the road, exactly at the height of the corregimiento entrance. However, the authorities did not report disturbances in public order.