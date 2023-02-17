With the presence of Leaders of the Casacará corregimiento, municipality of Agustín Codazzi, the aqueduct system and drinking water treatment plant was inaugurated, which was officially delivered to the municipality to start its operation.

With this work, managed by the Government of Cesar before Ocad Paz, more than 5,500 inhabitants of this corregimiento benefit, once hit hard by violence and which is currently vindicated through large investments like this one, which dignifies the population and generates quality of life through water, which is already treated at each home.

During the inauguration, Adelmo Rodríguez, president of the Casacará community action board, vehemently stated that “we have the great privilege of having the best water treatment plant in Cesar, it is very well structured for a community that has been doing more than 50 I’ve been waiting for her for years.”

For her part, Yericeth Molina Narvaez, also a leader of this corregimiento, pointed out that before “I used to spend up to $300,000 a month bringing clean water from Valledupar to use with my baby, who was born recently, but that is no longer necessary because the water here consumed is made drinkable”.

In her turn, Lina Prado Galindo, manager of Aguas del Cesar, emphasized that for this great work to have the desired impact, the commitment of citizens is essential, since its sustainability depends on the timely cancellation of the bill, through which the purchase of chemicals required for purification and other operating costs is financed. He also recalled that this work is supported by an assurance project for the provision of residential public services, through which the system operator is trained in financial, technical and institutional matters, preparing -among other activities- the user registry georeferenced, the design of a unified system of costs and expenses, training of personnel in the control of water quality and the technical requirements and procedures that apply defined in the RAS (Technical Regulation of the Potable Water and Basic Sanitation sector).

In this sense, the mayor of Agustín Codazzi, Omar Benjumea Ospino, also expressed his support for the municipal public service company, Emcodazzi, so that the aforementioned work can be operated correctly and be sustainable over time.

Meanwhile, the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza Araujo, highlighted the characteristics of this work, which contemplated the installation of more than 30,000 linear meters in distribution networks and more than 5,000 linear meters in the conduction line -which the water arrives from the treatment plant to the urban area-, the installation of 42 solar panels that process solar energy and thus reduce production costs of the vital liquid. The departmental president also announced that the second phase of this project is already in the feasibility process, which will cover the Bajai, Dangond, La Pista, Santropel and Corraleja neighborhoods, which when phase 1 began were not yet legalized. For this, an investment of close to $1,100 million is estimated.

Meza Araujo pointed out that during this government, 18 projects have been contracted in the water and basic sanitation sector, and good news will soon be forthcoming for the municipalities of San Alberto and Becerril in this regard.

Following his words, Governor Meza Araujo, accompanied by Mayor Omar Benjumea and manager Lina Prado, toured the drinking water treatment plant: they began in the laboratory, going through the room where the batteries that condense solar energy rest. captured through the panels, then they visited the chlorination hangar where the chemicals required to make the water drinkable are added. They then went to the water treatment area and finally to the semi-buried storage tank, where the liquid is condensed after being treated.

To end his visit to Casacará, the governor of Cesar visited some residences, where he verified the efficient provision of the aqueduct service.

Related