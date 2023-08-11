Inhabitants of Chiriquí and Villa Jaidith took the 44 in protest for the lack of water

Neighborhood dwellers Chiriquí and Villa Jaidith, from the southern zone of the city of Valledupar, took 44th street with stroke 27 protesting the repetitive cuts they suffer with public services.

Mayerlis Camelo, mother of a family and leader of the sector, mentioned that the protest was carried out due to the “poor provision” of public services. “We have more than 15 days without having even a drop under the sinks”Camel pointed out.

“In addition to the water, we are here for the electricity, the electricity has been going up and down for more than a week, Our electrical appliances are burning and Afinia is not responding”added the leader.

Some drivers were affected by the road closure of Calle 44 with Carrera 27. Photo: Courtesy

OTHER PROBLEMS IN THE SECTOR

In addition to demanding for the cuts in public services and high rates, the inhabitants of these neighborhoods also asked for security, mainly in the park sector located on Carrera 27 between streets 67 and 72 of the city. “The luminaires are in poor condition, we have passed the request to Public Lighting and they have ignored it. Every day for consumers of psychoactive substances we have a lot of insecurity in the sector”Camel pointed out.

On the other hand, Aníbal Barros Villazón, leader of the National League of Users of Residential Public Services in Cesar, mentioned that the protest is due to the fact that, throughout commune 3, there are no guarantees that public services are being provided in a optimal. “Every time Afinia feels like it, they turn off the light in the sector, the voltage goes down, the electrical appliances are damaged and nobody responds”he pointed out.

“Another problem is the poor toilet service, those roads look like unpaved mule tracks, while to the north there are major works, for this sector, there is nothing. For this reason, we invite the entire community to unite and improve the quality of public service, lower rates and not allow the installation of smart meters”finished Barros Villazón.

