Inhabitants of Haiti arm themselves to fight gangs – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The inhabitants of the suburbs in the hills of the Haitian capital rose up against the gangs that harass them and remain armed with machetes, bottles and stones, this after a mob lynched 13 criminals in an act of violence by the civil population.

These events occur due to a lack of personnel in a police department, dozens of men from the Canape Vert neighborhood of Port-au-Prince spent the night on the roofs and patrolling the accesses to their community, which they blocked with large trucks painted with the message “Down with The gang”.

“We are fighting to keep these savages out of our neighborhood,” said Jeff Ezequiel, adding that the population is fed up and frustrated.

The makeshift brigade is the latest example of increasing attempts by Haitians to fight gangs on their own, to protect their lives.