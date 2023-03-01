The Santa Marta Public Service Company intervened 100 linear meters of 8-inch pipe that had deteriorated due to the wear and tear of its useful life.

The Company benefited 500 inhabitants of the sector Bavariaby carrying out some works to replace the sewage networks, in accordance with these actions, the infrastructure of this home service is strengthened and the capacity of the collector that collects wastewater from this area of ​​the city grows significantly.

The company Essmar set to contribute to the improvement of people’s quality of life.

Likewise, they carried out the reconstruction of two manholes which allows ventilation, access and maintenance in the collector of the sector.

It may interest you: Sewerage works in Rodadero and Gaira advance by 74%

With this work, the Essmar seeks to contribute to improving the quality of life of families residing in Bavaria, facilitate access to home sewerage and increase service coverage.

It is worth mentioning that the implementation of this work will guarantee that wastewater is collected safely, avoiding contamination and reducing the risks associated with inadequate disposal.

With this, Essmar reiterated the commitment it has with the communities and with the efficient provision of public services in the District.

You may be interested in: With replacement works, Essmar optimizes sewerage networks in Gaira

The Company reminds citizens that its Unified Call Center is available to all samaria 116 and its fixed line 4209676through which they will have at their disposal option 1, to report any news regarding the sewage service.