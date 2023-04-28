Home » Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to evacuate despite the threat of the Volcano
Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to evacuate despite the threat of the Volcano

Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to evacuate despite the threat of the Volcano

Officials from the municipal administration, the Red Cross, the Pereira Official Fire Department, Ponalsar, the Pereira Volunteer Fire Department and ICBF, visited the families located in the area of ​​influence of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano, to update them on the risk situation in the that are found.

Likewise, members of the Pereira Risk Management Directorate (DIGER) met with the inhabitants of the El Bosque sector, in the township of La Florida, to inform them of the need for a voluntary evacuation of their homes, taking into account that a volcanic eruption could throw ash in large proportions and this would notoriously affect the health of those who live in the area.

“Communities are informed about the actions that are being carried out, with the aim of having effective communication with municipal government officials, in the event of an emergency situation,” stated Alexander Galindo López, director of the Risk Management Department.

Although citizens received the recommendations receptively, they stated that they do not wish to evacuate directly at this time. However, CARDER provided them with a space in the La Pastora sector, so that the community can spend the night there in safe conditions if necessary.

At the meeting, the officials managed to provide first aid training, in addition, they delivered humanitarian aid to the 12 families that live in the El Bosque sector.

