Today, 60 years ago, Mao Zedong’s autograph “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” was released. Liu Shaoqi, Zhou Enlai, Zhu De, Deng Xiaoping and other proletarian revolutionaries of the older generation also wrote inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng. Since then, there has been an upsurge of learning from Lei Feng across the country, and Lei Feng’s spirit has spread throughout China.

No matter how the times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will never go out of date. New era and new journey, Lei Feng, this ordinary and great name, will always shine in the long river of time; Lei Feng spirit, this eternal and immortal monument, will never fade in the changing times!

Mao Zedong’s inscription

Inscription by Liu Shaoqi

Inscription by Zhou Enlai

Zhu De’s inscription

Deng Xiaoping’s inscription

