two people turned out gunshot wounds and knife, respectively, in a fight originated by the dispute of an inheritance in the municipality of Becerril, Cesar.

the victims are Jesus Sanchez Castilla42 years old, struck in the face by shotgun pellets, and Diego Enrique Torres Basto26 years old, wounded in the scalp by white weapon

According to the authorities, the two confronted each other in the village of Santa Fe, in the corregimiento de Estados Unidos, in the municipality of Becerril, because of a land dispute.

However, the community helped them and transferred them to El Socorro Hospital, in the municipality of San Diego, where they were in stable health conditionsas reported by the National Police.