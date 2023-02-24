Home News Inheritance dispute in Becerril left two injured
News

Inheritance dispute in Becerril left two injured

by admin
Inheritance dispute in Becerril left two injured

two people turned out gunshot wounds and knife, respectively, in a fight originated by the dispute of an inheritance in the municipality of Becerril, Cesar.

the victims are Jesus Sanchez Castilla42 years old, struck in the face by shotgun pellets, and Diego Enrique Torres Basto26 years old, wounded in the scalp by white weapon

According to the authorities, the two confronted each other in the village of Santa Fe, in the corregimiento de Estados Unidos, in the municipality of Becerril, because of a land dispute.

However, the community helped them and transferred them to El Socorro Hospital, in the municipality of San Diego, where they were in stable health conditionsas reported by the National Police.

See also  Wang Youqun: Financial "big tiger" Hu Huaibang "case in case" | Hu Huaibang was sentenced to life | Zhong Xiaolong committed suicide | Chen Xiaobo was sentenced to 19 years in prison

You may also like

Four lanes of Av. 68 with calle 10...

Stop searches for men and children in Polignano,...

Edict 1st. Announcement Anne Ilse Richards Caro

Recruitment in Jiangsu makes “over 86 years old...

Two UNP bodyguards are captured for extortion in...

Moldova, between political crisis and Russian destabilization /...

Two patrolmen dismissed and disqualified, for violent carnal...

The second child is 5,000 yuan and the...

This is how the new RBD song sounds

Drive 7 million Rolls-Royce Ghost to help meet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy